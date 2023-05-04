Extended Stay America announces new promotion for National Moving Month

The leading mid-scale extended stay hotel brand in the U.S. looks to provide the perfect transition option during peak moving season

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- May is officially National Moving Month, with over 35 million Americans expected to pack up their belongings and relocate. To officially commemorate the kickoff to the busy moving season, Extended Stay America is introducing Find A Place Like Home - a limited-time promotion that provides customers with savings up to 55%* on a welcoming and comfortable place to stay.

With 35% of movers heading to a different city within their state and 20% moving states altogether, the Find A Place Like Home promotion offers an ideal opportunity for those who may want to try out a new city and get to know the area before making a long-term commitment.

To help ease the stress of relocation, Extended Stay America invites guests to stay awhile in one of their more than 760 hotels nationwide. With no contracts, credit checks, binding leases, move-in costs or utility payments, Extended Stay America makes it easy to Find A Place Like Home. With Extended Stay America, the longer guests stay, the more they save. During the month of May, guests can take advantage of this special offer and save up to 55%.*

Each and every Extended Stay America hotel features spacious, apartment-like suites with fully equipped kitchens, including full-sized refrigerators, stovetops and microwaves, flexible workspace and free wi-fi. And, just like a traditional hotel, housekeeping services are provided as well. Pet-friendly suites and on-site guest laundry are available at every hotel, and many locations have an on-site exercise room.

Whether relocating for a new job, moving to be closer to family, exploring the country while working remotely or just ready for a change, Extended Stay America provides the perfect opportunity to try out a new city, without breaking the bank.

Find A New Place Like Home with Extended Stay America this May. To take advantage of this special month-long promotion, please visit esa.com and enter code: BOXES. This special rate is good for one reservation booked on esa.com by 11:59 p.m. ET on May 31 with a check-out date on or before November 30, 2023.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America® is the leading mid-scale extended stay hotel brand in the U.S., with approximately 760 hotels comprising close to 85,000 rooms. Its extended stay brand family includes Extended Stay America Suites®, Extended Stay America Premier Suites® and Extended Stay America Select Suites®. All locations are ready to welcome guests with genuine care and value. For more information on Extended Stay America, visit www.esa.com.

