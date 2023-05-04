Nuvolo Launches Apprenticeship Program in Partnership with New Apprenticeship, Growing a Pipeline of Diverse Tech Talent

WELLESLEY, Mass., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvolo, the leader in modern workplace management solutions, built on ServiceNow, has announced the launch of its apprenticeship program aimed at creating pathways to tech careers for diverse talent. The program, a US Department of Labor Registered Apprenticeship, is in collaboration with San Antonio-based New Apprenticeship.

"Nuvolo is constantly looking for innovative ways to bring new talent into the organization that drives value for our customers and partners," said Brad Casemore, Chief Customer Officer, Nuvolo. "We look forward to the contributions these apprentices will provide the greater Nuvolo community, and the rewarding career paths that will be opened for them as a result of the program."

The 24-month program, which launched in April, includes coaching, mentoring, and expert instruction designed to accelerate technical and leadership skill development. Apprentices earn in-demand certifications such as ServiceNow CSA and CAD, as well as a US Department of Labor apprenticeship certification upon completion. Additionally, they can earn credit hours towards the completion of a Bachelor's degree.

This apprenticeship is unique as it is designed to support the technology Nuvolo has developed, catering to its use not only within the company but also across their greater partner ecosystem. By designing the curriculum around the specific role, apprentices can exponentially increase on-the-job impact while accelerating their growth.

The program is closely aligned with Nuvolo's mission to revolutionize the way organizations work together and demonstrates the company's commitment to fostering diverse talent in the tech industry. "We are excited to partner with an innovative thought leader like Nuvolo in a way that not only supports their clients by bringing in high-performing talent, but also grows the Nuvolo talent ecosystem," said Brad Voeller, CEO of New Apprenticeship.

