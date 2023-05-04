Presenting a Panoramic View of Future Smart Life, AWE2023 Successfully Concludes

SHANGHAI, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 30, 2023, AWE2023 successfully concluded at Shanghai New International Expo Centre. Under the theme of "Smartize the Future", the four-day AWE2023 presented a panoramic view of the future smart life to global consumers with the latest innovations in fields including home appliance, consumer electronics, smart home, 3C digital products, smart entertainment, IoT, AI, wearable devices, VR/AR, smart connected vehicles, and robotics.

Covering an area of 150,000 square meters, the 13 exhibition halls of AWE2023 at Shanghai New International Expo Centre has attracted over a thousand exhibitors, including most of the world-famous companies in home appliance, consumer electronics, and Internet industries as well as suppliers of core components. AWE2023 has received coverage from media at home and abroad including China Central Television (CCTV), people.cn, Xinhua Net, TV TOKYO, Fuji Television Network, Kyodo News, as well as CRI Online channels in English, German, Japanese and Korean. The number of visits to AWE2023 reached 350,000, of which that from overseas visitors rose significantly from last AWE, reaching a historic high.

A glimpse into exhibitors (PRNewswire)

The adoption of 5G and the continuous innovation of AI technology have injected new vitality into the development of smart home. Top companies have integrated smart solutions into the urban life and brought cases such as smart conferences, smart hotels, and smart healthcare to AWE2023. Haier exhibited its Smart Home Brain platform that offers seamless comprehensive smart home services, presenting a personalized smart life experience based on its complete brand layout and inclusive scenarios. Huawei debuted its HarmonyOS-empowered Whole House Smart Space 3.0 at AWE, realizing smart linkage between people, vehicles, and homes.

Giants in the global display industry are focusing on cutting-edge technologies such as OLED, Mini LED, and laser display. Samsung and Sony showcased their flagship TV models, S95Z and A95L, respectively. Samsung's 89-inch Micro LED made its global debut, while TCL's Mini LED TV boasted a peak brightness of a stunning 5000nits. In the 8K field, Hisense brought the world's first 8K laser TV, and Sharp presented the world's first 120-inch 8K flagship TV.

A glimpse into exhibitors (PRNewswire)

At AWE2023, internationally renowned home appliance brands such as Miele, Bosch, Siemens, Fisher & Paykel, Electrolux, and Gorenje, as well as Chinese manufacturers like Gree, Fotile, Robam, and Vatti continue to focus on consumers' core demands for healthy, low-carbon, and integrated design through smart technology-empowered solutions. It is also noteworthy that leading brands in bathroom accessory, cleaning, beauty, and personal care industries, including HEGII, Arrow, Lexy, and Ecovacs, also showcased smart products that solve pain points in users' daily lives.

Scenarios displayed at AWE2023 centered around smart home, extending to various outdoor activities such as travel and camping with new energy vehicles showcased by Huawei, Samsung, and Skyworth.

AWE2023 has introduced a livestreaming campaign. With intensive new product debuts and unique advantages in scenario display, the exhibition has attracted authoritative media CCTV-2 (Finance Channel), omnichannel interest e-commerce platform Douyin E-commerce, and professional integrated online shopping platform JD.com to launch the May 1st sales promotion campaign, bringing real benefits to millions of consumers.

In addition, Weibo topics have been a telling evidence of the popularity of AWE2023. According to the organizing committee's statistics, under the AWE2023-related Weibo topics, netizens, media, and exhibitors actively interacted with the official, generating more than tens of millions of discussions. By press time on May 4, the topic of AWE2023 has received a historical high of over 320 million reads.

The AWE Summit 2023 - Innovation for Real Change discussed the innovative development direction of home appliance companies and explored the green development goals of the home appliance industry, and envisioned a bright future for the industry. The AWE Summit 2023 - Future Home 2035 aspires to realize new smart scenarios. At the forum, China Household Electrical Appliances Association (CHEAA) and China Communications Standards Association (CCSA) jointly released the White Paper on Smart Home Interconnection in China. Besides, the AWE Award Ceremony, widely recognized in the global smart life field, staged a comeback after two years.

AWE2023 has come to a successful end. Let's look forward to the future smart life at AWE2024!

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AWE