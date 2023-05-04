SPECTRA7 TO PARTICIPATE IN THE SIDOTI VIRTUAL MICRO CAP CONFERENCE

SAN JOSE, Calif. , May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSXV:SEV) (OTCQB:SPVNF) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets, today announced that management will participate in the Sidoti Micro Cap Conference, to be held virtually on May 10, 2023.

As part of the conference, management will provide an overview presentation on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 12:15 pm Eastern Time. A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors Section of the Spectra7 corporate site, at www.spectra7.com.

The conference will also feature individual meetings for attending Sidoti clients. To arrange a meeting with Spectra7, please contact your Sidoti representative, or Spectra7 investor relations at ir@spectra7.com.

ABOUT SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high-performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with a design center in Cork, Ireland and a technical support location in Dongguan, China. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com.

For more information, please contact:

Matt Kreps

Darrow Associates

214-597-8200

ir@spectra7.com

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.

Bonnie Tomei

Chief Financial Officer

669-212-1089

ir@spectra7.com

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.

John Mitchell

Public Relations

650-269-3043

pr@spectra7.com

