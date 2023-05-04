STUNTMAN PR FOUNDER NEIL ALUMKAL WINS SILVER STEVIE® AWARD FOR PR EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR

NEW YORK, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stuntman Public Relations CEO & Founder Neil Alumkal has been named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award for PR Executive of the Year in the 23rd Annual American Business Awards®. Established in 2010, Stuntman PR is widely considered one of the top hospitality PR firms in the U.S, with a rapidly growing global presence.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. A record number of more than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes were submitted this year for consideration in the Stevie Awards. More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's winners.

"I am deeply honored to receive the Silver award in the PR Executive of the Year category alongside such an accomplished group of colleagues," stated Alumkal. "I opened the agency over a decade ago with the goal of reimagining traditional PR and successfully contributing to the industry. To see this vision come to life has been incredibly rewarding, and illustrates not just my own efforts, but also the tireless dedication of the entire Stuntman team."

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 13.

"Stuntman and Neil have eclipsed traditional PR practices in favor of bold, disruptive thinking to help consumers think differently about brands across food & beverage and hospitality" noted the judging panel. "Mr. Alumkal showed leadership, creative development and…is setting a new standard for PR and how brands and consumers can meaningfully engage."

Stuntman previously received a Bronze Stevie® award for PR Agency of the Year and PR Campaign of the Year in the Food & Beverage category in 2021.

About Stuntman Public Relations

Stuntman is a global media relations agency with a specialized client roster of culinary and hospitality practice areas. The agency's focus is to implement all facets of traditional PR as well as garner attention through highly creative and disruptive strategies. With offices in Manhattan and Rome, the agency handles publicity campaigns for the likes of Parmigiano Reggiano, Balsamic Vinegar of Modena, Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ: VWE), and Marky's Caviar.

