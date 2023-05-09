Eggland's Best Named Official Egg of Little League® Baseball and Softball

America's #1 egg brand helps families knock nutrition out of the park with recipes, tips and more!

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Batter up! Shuffling back and forth from practices, games, and tournaments can make it challenging to get nutritious meals on the table. That's why Eggland's Best has partnered with Little League® to help fuel the next generation of busy sports families! As the Official Egg of Little League Baseball and Softball, Eggland's Best will be providing families with nutrition-focused tips, recipes for at-home or on-the-go, and a chance to win a trip to the Little League Baseball® World Series throughout the Little League season.

"We are thrilled to welcome Eggland's Best as our newest official sponsor to help us inspire young baseball and softball players on and off the field," said Liz DiLullo Brown, Little League Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. "We look forward to the support and resources Eggland's Best will provide to our local Little League programs and volunteers this year!"

For families looking for a chance to attend the Little League Baseball World Series, look no further than the Eggland's Best MVP (Most Valuable Plate) Sweepstakes! Fans can enter daily at EBFamilySweeps.com from now through June 30th for a chance to win a trip for four, plus other eggs-ceptional prizes!

"At Eggland's Best, we are dedicated to helping families achieve their overall nutrition and wellness goals by providing them with the only egg with superior taste, nutrition, versatility, and freshness," said Kurt Misialek, Eggland's Best President and CEO. "As the Official Egg of Little League Baseball and Softball, we aim to inspire families to lead healthy lives on and off the diamond."

Eggland's Best will also have a presence at the Little League World Series Fan Zone during the Little League Softball® World Series in Greenville, North Carolina, from August 6-13 and the Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, from August 16-27. Fans can participate in fun and exciting activities, snag some egg-citing giveaways, and in Williamsport, they'll have the opportunity to learn about nutrient-rich recipes and health tips curated by Sports Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist (RDN) Dawn Jackson Blatner. Her RDN-developed recipes include Pizza-Style Egg Bites and Tortilla Egg Roll-Ups made with nutritious Eggland's Best eggs. They're sure to be a "hit" for the whole family and will keep the kids fueled at-home or on-the-go.

"If your family has a hectic schedule like mine, you need all the quick and easy family meal ideas you can get – especially ones that will sneak in that extra nutrition!" said Blatner. "That's why I've teamed up with Eggland's Best, the only egg with six times more Vitamin D and 25% less saturated fat compared to ordinary eggs. It's a great way to ensure your family is getting the nutrition they need to perform their best."

Eggland's Best has also committed to supporting local leagues within the Little League Challenger Division®, an adaptive baseball program for individuals with physical and intellectual challenges, through the establishment of a grant program designed to assist local communities enhance the operation and offerings within their program.

Eggland's Best eggs are a delicious and nutritious ingredient to incorporate into any meal. Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs contain 25% less saturated fat, six times more Vitamin D, more than double the Vitamin B12 and Omega-3s and ten times more Vitamin E. The superior nutrition of Eggland's Best is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E. In addition, independent testing has revealed that Eggland's Best eggs have stronger shells than ordinary eggs, which leads to less breakage and helps them stay fresher longer. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities.

For delicious recipes, Sweepstakes Official Rules and how to enter, visit www.EBFamilySweeps.com. For more information on Eggland's Best eggs, visit www.egglandsbest.com .

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN IN THE EGGLAND'S BEST MVP (MOST VALUABLE PLATE) SWEEPSTAKES. Open to legal residents of the 50 US & DC, 18 or older. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes starts 5/9/23 at 9:00 AM ET and ends 6/30/23 at 11:59 PM ET. For Official Rules, which govern, click here. Sponsor: Eggland's Best, LLC.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of Vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. EB eggs have six times more Vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that EB eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards; "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards; and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from trusted publications, such as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health, and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better-tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. EB eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, various frozen varieties and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com .

About Little League®

Founded in 1939, Little League® is the world's largest organized youth sports program, with approximately two million players (ages 4-16) playing baseball and softball in communities across every U.S. state and more than 80 other countries. Operated by more than one million volunteers, Little League believes in the power of youth baseball and softball to teach life lessons that build stronger individuals and communities. From professional athletes and award-winning celebrities, to public officials and other influential members of society, Little League graduates have taken the lessons they learned, both on and off the field, to create the next chapter of the Little League story. Each year, millions of people follow the hard work, dedication, and sportsmanship that Little Leaguers® display at our seven baseball and softball World Series events, the premier tournaments in youth sports. For more information, visit LittleLeague.org, and follow Little League (@LittleLeague) on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. When we all come together, we are truly One Team. One Little League.

