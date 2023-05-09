Teenage Lyme Disease Activist Olivia Goodreau Releases Memoir, "But She Looks Fine: From Illness to Activism" During Lyme Disease Awareness Month

DENVER, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LivLyme Foundation Founder Olivia Goodreau announces the release of her memoir, "But She Looks Fine: From Illness to Activism." The book details how Olivia, who lives with chronic Lyme disease, turned the physical challenges and emotional hardships she has faced since she was a little girl into an engaged life of advocacy for others.

Diagnosed with Lyme disease when she was 7 years old, Olivia founded the LivLyme Foundation at age 12. The nonprofit organization provides financial assistance to families of children struggling with Lyme disease, funds scientists conducting Lyme and tick-borne disease research, and delivers tick education and awareness. In "But She Looks Fine: From Illness to Activism," Olivia, who is now 18 and a senior in high school, describes her long road to a diagnosis and her inspiration for founding the LivLyme Foundation. She also takes readers behind the scenes of some of her many accomplishments, which include helping pass the Kay Hagan Tick Act, testifying to Congress and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, developing the TickTracker app (and later, the LongHaul Tracker app), and more.

"I am confident that my story will inspire readers and motivate them to assist in the LivLyme Foundation's mission of fighting Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses," said Olivia. "It is my hope that the next child who gets bitten by a tick will not have to endure the pain I have experienced."

The release of "But She Looks Fine: From Illness to Activism" comes during Lyme Disease Awareness Month. The observance, held annually in May, is a critical time to educate the public about Lyme disease prevention and treatment as the weather warms and people increasingly spend time outdoors, potentially exposing themselves to tick bites.

Deviant Quill Reviews praised the book, calling it "a must-read for anyone looking for inspiration and motivation to overcome life's challenges" and noting that "Olivia's honesty and vulnerability make her story relatable and engaging to readers of any age."

"But She Looks Fine: From Illness to Activism" is available for purchase via Amazon and Barnes & Noble. For more information, including book tour dates, visit ButSheLooksFineBook.com.

About the LivLyme Foundation

The LivLyme Foundation was founded by Olivia Goodreau when she was 12 years old. The Foundation envisions a world without Lyme and other tick-borne diseases. Its mission is to provide funding for Lyme and other tick-borne diseases treatment and research, while delivering tick education and awareness around the globe. Learn more at LivLymeFoundation.org.

About Lyme disease

Lyme disease is most often transmitted by tick bites and has been found in all 50 states and in more than 60 countries. Public awareness of its symptoms and possible contraction is critical. The CDC estimates that more than 476,000 Americans are diagnosed with Lyme disease every year. This is 1.5 times greater than the number of women diagnosed with breast cancer annually, and seven times the number of people diagnosed with HIV/AIDS annually.

