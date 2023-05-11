Addepar Earns "Best in Class" in the 2023 Aite Matrix: RIA Portfolio Management and Reporting Systems

New report from top global financial services advisory firm Aite-Novarica Group names Addepar as the category leader in RIA software among wealth management reporting platforms

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Addepar , a global technology and data company that helps investment professionals provide the most informed, precise guidance for their clients, today announced it has been named as the "Best in Class'' provider by Aite-Novarica Group in the 2023 Aite Matrix: RIA Portfolio Management and Reporting Systems. The report evaluated the competitive position of seven leading software vendors for the RIA market, focusing on key elements including advisor reporting and functionality, portfolio rebalancing, third party integrations, and client portal capabilities. Addepar was selected as "Best in Class" based on multiple categories, including client feedback, platform features, partnerships and overall company health.

Addepar (PRNewsfoto/Addepar) (PRNewswire)

Addepar has convincingly demonstrated over the past few years that an integrated technology solution with the right functionality wins advisors that cater to private clients up and down the wealth spectrum. Aite-Novarica Group further observes that Addepar's solutions elegantly deliver a holistic portfolio solution and platform that brings visibility to a traditionally opaque investment ecosystem, delivering a tailored, cohesive and timely view for advisors who otherwise would have trouble bringing together the systems and functionality needed to manage portfolios in an integrated environment.

"Addepar has become a dominant leader in this space in a short time frame; remarkably, without any support from a corporate parent. Its overall functionality, integration, and management quality has earned Addepar a well-deserved spot in the winner's circle," said Wally Okby, Strategic Advisor, Wealth Management at Aite-Novarica Group. "From a functional perspective, Addepar employs a sophisticated account grouping interface, an impressive proposal-generation capability, multi currency conversion, portfolio benchmarking, and perhaps the best integration available in the market for alternative asset classes. Furthermore, the system is wrapped in a flexible user interface that allows a high degree of customization."

Addepar now counts hundreds of thousands of users and more than 900 of the world's top RIAs, family offices, banks and institutions as clients, spanning over 40 countries, with nearly 60 new clients joining the Addepar community in the first quarter of this year.

"We are honored to be named as the "Best in Class" Wealth Management Client Reporting provider. This recognition reinforces our commitment to client success and innovation across the entire Addepar community," said Eric Poirier, Chief Executive Officer at Addepar. "Advisors are facing a sustained level of change and consolidation across the industry, along with extraordinary volatility and global uncertainty over the past few years. The fastest-growing, most resilient RIAs are relying on modern technology to deliver a differentiated experience to clients and advisors alike. Addepar is continuing to deliver innovative offerings that increase our clients' efficiency, velocity and capabilities to fulfill the full range of their client's needs."

The Addepar Platform powers myriad, critical workflows within firms with industry-leading reporting and analytics, an end-to-end billing solution, native rebalancing and trading, liquidity and cash flow forecasting using total portfolio holdings and bespoke capital markets assumptions, access to curated alternative investments and special investment vehicles, previously unattainable insights gleaned from more than $4T in assets, and best-in-class partners already plugged into an open ecosystem so that RIAs can maintain independence in any way they choose.

With 60% of the company dedicated to R&D, Addepar continues to invest heavily in its underlying Operating Platform, bringing quality, scalability and flexibility on a global scale that powers clients' operating model to grow and mature their practice, drive deep operational efficiencies, provide a superior end-client experience and ultimately enable smarter, data-driven decisions.

More information on Addepar within the 2023 Aite Matrix: RIA Portfolio Management and Reporting Systems is available here . To learn more about Addepar, please visit https://addepar.com/

About Addepar

Addepar is a global technology and data company that helps investment professionals provide the most informed, precise guidance for their clients. Hundreds of thousands of users have trusted Addepar to empower smarter investment decisions and better advice over the last decade. With client presence in more than 40 countries, Addepar's platform aggregates portfolio, market and client data for over $4 trillion in assets. Addepar's open platform integrates with more than 100 software, data and services partners to deliver a complete solution for a wide range of firms and use cases. Addepar embraces a global flexible workforce model with offices in Silicon Valley, New York City, Salt Lake City, Chicago, London, England, Edinburgh, Scotland and Pune, India.

About Aite-Novarica Group

Aite-Novarica Group is an advisory firm providing mission-critical insights on technology, regulations, strategy, and operations to hundreds of banks, insurers, payments providers, and investment firms—as well as the technology and service providers that support them. Comprising former senior technology, strategy, and operations executives as well as experienced researchers and consultants, our experts provide actionable advice to our client base, leveraging deep insights developed via our extensive network of clients and other industry contacts. Visit us on the web and connect with us on LinkedIn .

