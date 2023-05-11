New study among Americans finds a 70% lift in agreement that the Taiwan and U.S. relationship is critical

69% of Americans strongly support Taiwan after learning more about this country's strategic importance to the U.S.

CINCINNATI, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan Future Foundation (TFF) announces the findings of their national research study which sought to quantify American sentiment and awareness of Taiwan.

"It's our understanding that this is the first research study of this magnitude to quantify Americans' overall understanding of Taiwan," said TFF founder Dr. CT Lee. "It was not surprising to me that the data indicated Americans have a low level of familiarity with Taiwan not to mention some degree of confusion with other Asian countries like Thailand. Over 70% of Americans are unfamiliar with Taiwan's global role, much less the products that impact their everyday lives like iPhones or the various components in their cars. Our statistically relevant study proved that if Americans were more aware of Taiwan's impact with US security and the products in our everyday lives, that the sentiment for the country quickly changes."

After establishing a baseline, the study tested what could improve the perception of Taiwan. TFF was able to identify several educational statements that dramatically shifted Americans perceptions of Taiwan on a statistically relevant basis. For example, 70% of Americans swung from feeling Taiwan's importance was insignificant to very significant once they learned that Taiwan is a key supplier of critical US military technology components and that conflict in the area could result in issues with national security.

This quantitative poll was conducted among a representative sample of 1,201 adults in the United States with the study completed in the fourth quarter of 2022. A copy of the study is available for free on TFF's website at TaiwanFuture.com.

For more Information, please contact TFF Director, Michael Lee, 513.284.8800

About Taiwan Future Foundation

Amidst the increasing tensions between Taiwan and escalating Chinese military exercises, Taiwan Future Foundation (TFF) seeks to improve the security of Taiwan and stability in the region. TFF was founded in 2022 by Dr. CT Lee, Dr. Lee who has been an active advocate for Taiwan issues for over 30 years. TFF is a non-profit, independent, non-partisan research-based organization similar to Pew Research or Gallup Poll with the mission of supporting the future of Taiwan and its people through educational research and public education.

