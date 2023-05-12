Regal enters into lease agreement to retain E-Walk theatre

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Regal announced that it entered into a new agreement with DTA Leasehold Owner, LLC and Tishman to retain the 13-screen Regal E-Walk within its theatre roster. Located on 42nd Street within the Times Square entertainment district, Regal will maintain operation of the E-Walk location, a premiere movie watching destination set amongst historic midtown Manhattan theatres.

"Regal E-Walk is currently undergoing renovation, so reaching a new agreement with DTA Leasehold Owner, LLC will allow this transformative work to be completed," said Mooky Greidinger, CEO of Cineworld, parent company of Regal. "When interior renovations to the theatre have finished, Regal E-Walk will be one of New York's top movie houses, including the largest 4DX auditorium in the world."

Manhattan residents and tourists can continue to visit the E-Walk location to watch a movie at one of the world's great cultural and entertainment intersections. Located on 42nd Street at 8th Avenue, the entrance to this Regal theatre can easily be found beneath its iconic 60' high digital marquee.

Regal E-Walk features luxury recliners along with two premium format auditoriums. The 4DX theatrical experience immerses moviegoers with moving seats and environmental effects. Once the refurbishments are complete, Regal E-Walk will be home to the world's largest 4DX auditorium. The renovated theatre will also offer the Regal Premium Experience (RPX), delivering movies the way filmmakers intended with sharp laser projected visuals, clear Dolby Atmos surround sound and premium theatre seating.

This theatre is one of many NYC locations for moviegoers to take advantage of Regal Unlimited, which allows subscribers to watch as many movies as they want, whenever and wherever they want. The Regal Unlimited subscription pass is exclusively available on the Regal mobile app where moviegoers can choose from three different plans based on theatre location. There are no blackout dates and subscribers can purchase advance tickets as soon as they go on sale. Subscribers also receive a 10% discount on all food and non-alcoholic drink purchases along with automatic membership to the Regal Crown Club.

