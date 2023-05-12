TD Holdings, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

SHENZHEN, China, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TD Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLG) (the "Company"), a commodities trading service provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Ms. Renmei Ouyang, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, "We continued to provide unparalleled services to our clients and explore new partnerships to address the market opportunities in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023. In the remaining of 2023, we will continue to execute our development plan to expand our business scale and improve our brand awareness. We will remain focus on the optimization of our commodities trading business and supply chain service business to expand our client base. We believe our dedicated and experienced team is our foundation to separate us from other competitors and enhance our competitive market position. With the rapid resumption of business activities, we expect to actively explore new corporations, provide high-quality services to best serve our clients' demand and generate additional revenue sources. In addition to the growth plan, we expect to improve our efficiency by implementing necessary measures. We remain confident about our future prospects with our long-term development strategy on seeking growth opportunities in our business."

First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $34.58 million, consisting of $34.57 million from sales of commodity products, and $0.01 million from supply chain management services for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, a decrease of 28% from $48.16 million for the same quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Net income was $0.45 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared with $1.59 million for the same quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.00 respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared with $0.04 for the same quarter ended March 31, 2022.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenues

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the Company sold non-ferrous metals to 14 third-party customers at fixed prices, and earned revenues when the product ownership was transferred to its customers. The Company earned revenues of $34.57 million from sales of commodity products for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared with $47.58 million for the same quarter ended March 31, 2022.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the Company recorded revenue of $0.01 million from supply chain management services to third-party customers, compared with $0.58 million to third-party vendors for the same quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue primarily includes cost of revenue associated with commodity product sales and cost of revenue associated with management services of supply chain. Total cost of revenue decreased by $12.95 million, or 27% to $34.65 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, from $47.60 million for the same quarter ended March 31, 2022, primarily due to the decrease in the cost of revenue associated with commodity product sales.

Selling, General, and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $0.50 million or 22%, to $2.74 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, from $2.25 million for the same quarter ended March 31, 2022. Selling, general and administrative expenses primarily consisted of salary and employee benefits, office rental expenses, amortizations of intangible assets and convertible promissory notes, professional service fees and finance offering related fees. The increase was mainly attributable to the amortization of intangible assets of $2.05 million, as the company acquired a software copyright of the original amount of RMB300 million in connection with the contractual arrangement with Shenzhen Tongdow Internet Technology Co., Ltd. on October 25, 2022, which contributed $1.10 million to selling, general, and administrative expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Interest Income

Interest income was primarily generated from loans made to third parties and related parties. Interest income increased by $0.06 million or 1%, to $4.45 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, from $4.39 million for the same quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Amortization of Beneficial Conversion Feature and Relative Fair Value of Warrants Relating to the Issuance of Convertible Promissory Notes

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the item represented the amortization of beneficial conversion feature of $0.22 million of two convertible promissory notes issued on May 6, 2022 and March 13, 2023.

For the same quarter ended March 31, 2022, the item represented the amortization of beneficial conversion feature of $0.21 million of three convertible promissory notes issued on January 6, 2021, March 4, 2021 and October 4, 2021.

Net Income

Net income was $0.45 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared with $1.59 million for the same quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Cash Flows

As of March 31, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $1.98 million, as compared with $0.89 million as of December 31, 2022.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $2.77 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared with $3.75 million for the same quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Net cash used in investing activities was $46.69 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared with $50.00 million for the same quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Net cash provided by financing activities was $45.91 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared with $45.50 million for the same quarter ended March 31, 2022.

About TD Holdings, Inc.

TD Holdings, Inc. is a service provider currently engaging in the commodities trading business and supply chain service business in China. Its commodities trading business primarily involves purchasing non-ferrous metal products from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers. Its supply chain service business primarily has served as a one-stop commodity supply chain service and digital intelligence supply chain platform integrating upstream and downstream enterprises, warehouses, logistics, information, and futures trading. For more information, please visit http://ir.tdglg.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of TD Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiary companies. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: there is uncertainty about the spread of the COVID-19 virus and the impact it will have on the Company's operations, the demand for the Company's products and services, global supply chains and economic activity in general. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at http://www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

For more information, please contact:

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Ms. Tina Xiao

Email:tina.xiao@ascent-ir.com

Tel: +1 917 609 0333

TD HOLDINGS, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022

(Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)









March 31,



December 31,





2023



2022

ASSETS















Current Assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,981,012



$ 893,057

Loans receivable from third parties



191,630,240





143,174,634

Other current assets



4,991,860





4,040,477

Inventories, net



415,718





458,157

Total current assets



199,018,830





148,566,325



















Non-Current Assets















Plant and equipment, net



5,239





6,370

Goodwill



162,379,512





160,213,550

Intangible assets, net



52,803,772





54,114,727

Right-of-use assets, net



168,458





196,826

Total non-current assets



215,356,981





214,531,473



















Total Assets

$ 414,375,811



$ 363,097,798



















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY















Current Liabilities















Accounts payable

$ -



$ 1,269

Bank borrowings



1,018,671





1,005,083

Third party loans payable



472,842





460,587

Contract liabilities



18,395





437,148

Income tax payable



12,835,992





11,634,987

Lease liabilities



109,977





116,170

Other current liabilities



5,654,669





5,348,646

Convertible promissory notes



4,635,456





4,208,141

Total current liabilities



24,746,002





23,212,031



















Non-Current Liabilities















Due to related party



39,291,587





38,767,481

Deferred tax liabilities



2,907,489





3,059,953

Lease liabilities



62,396





84,164

Total non-current liabilities



42,261,472





41,911,598



















Total liabilities



67,007,474





65,123,629



















Commitments and Contingencies (Note 16)

































Equity















Common stock (par value $0.001 per share, 600,000,000 shares authorized;

144,841,328 and 106,742,117 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023

and December 31, 2022, respectively)*



144,841





106,742

Additional paid-in capital



390,154,966





344,295,992

Statutory surplus reserve



2,602,667





2,602,667

Accumulated deficit



(37,950,132)





(38,800,375)

Accumulated other comprehensive income



(5,939,107)





(8,984,925)

Total TD Shareholders' Equity



349,013,235





299,220,101



















Non-controlling interest



(1,644,898)





(1,245,932)

Total Equity



347,368,337





297,974,169



















Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 414,375,811



$ 363,097,798





* Retrospectively restated due to five for one Reverse Stock Split, see Note 12 - Reverse stock split of common stock.



TD HOLDINGS, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

(Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)









For the Three Months

Ended

March 31,





2023



2022















Revenues











- Sales of commodity products – third parties

$ 34,571,288



$ 47,583,965

- Supply chain management services – third parties



6,350





575,151

Total revenue



34,577,638





48,159,116



















Cost of revenues















- Commodity product sales-third parties



(34,653,239)





(47,590,576)

- Supply chain management services-third parties



(40)





(11,602)

Total operating costs



(34,653,279)





(47,602,178)



















Gross (loss)/profit



(75,641)





556,938



















Operating expenses















Selling, general, and administrative expenses



(2,743,061)





(2,247,707)

Total operating expenses



(2,743,061)





(2,247,707)



















Net Operating Loss



(2,818,702)





(1,690,769)



















Other income (expenses), net















Interest income



4,449,000





4,390,341

Interest expenses



(109,987)





(110,326)

Amortization of beneficial conversion feature relating to issuance of convertible

promissory notes



(220,652)





(213,367)

Other income, net



4,523





95,709

Total other income, net



4,122,884





4,162,357



















Net income before income taxes



1,304,182





2,471,588



















Income tax expenses



(852,905)





(877,731)



















Net income



451,277





1,593,857

Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests



(398,966)





-

Net income attributable to TD Holdings, Inc.'s Stockholders



850,243





1,593,857



















Comprehensive Income















Net income



451,277





1,593,857

Foreign currency translation adjustments



3,045,818





881,196

Comprehensive Income

$ 3,497,095



$ 2,475,053

Less: Total comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests



(398,966)





-

Comprehensive income attributable to TD Holdings, Inc.'s Stockholders

$ 3,896,061



$ 2,475,053



















Income per share - basic and diluted















Continuing Operation- income per share – basic*

$ 0.00



$ 0.04

Continuing Operation- income per share –diluted*

$ 0.00



$ 0.04

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding-Basic*



140,045,132





39,688,232

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding- Diluted*



148,121,900





42,710,590





* Retrospectively restated due to five for one Reverse Stock Split, see Note 12 - Reverse stock split of common stock



TD HOLDINGS, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

(Expressed in U.S. dollar)









For the Three Months

Ended March 31,



2023



2022















Cash Flows from Operating Activities:











Net income

$ 451,277



$ 1,593,857

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:















Depreciation of plant and equipment



1,215





3,217

Amortization of intangible assets



2,049,732





1,029,186

Amortization of right of use assets



30,846





76,983

Amortization of discount on convertible promissory notes



93,333





111,000

Interest expense for convertible promissory notes



101,330





93,285

Amortization of beneficial conversion feature of convertible promissory notes



220,652





213,367

Monitoring fee relating to convertible promissory notes



-





69,685

Deferred tax liabilities



(194,515)





(209,744)

Inventories impairment



(17,229)





-

Escrow account receivable



-





(54,985)

Inventories



66,033





(133,810)

Other current assets



(24,222)





(29,775)

Prepayments



447,960





(1,891,842)

Contract liabilities



(426,158)





1,900,456

Due to related parties



-





(21,259)

Due from third parties



(628,474)





(481,816)

Due from related parties



(685,488)





28,897

Accounts payable



(1,291)





(116,078)

Income tax payable



1,047,382





1,085,694

Other current liabilities



259,083





499,661

Lease liabilities



(30,476)





(19,734)

Due to third party loans payable



6,050





6,523

Net cash provided by operating activities



2,767,040





3,752,768

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:















Purchases of plant and equipment



-





(5,039)

Purchases of operating lease assets



-





(58,617)

Loans made to third parties



(46,678,620)





(60,177,853)

Collection of loans from related parties



-





11,066,822

Investments in other investing activities



(10,707)





(828,601)

Net cash used in investing activities



(46,689,327)





(50,003,288)



















Cash Flows from Financing Activities:















Proceeds from issuance of common stock under ATM transaction



559,073





-

Proceeds from issuance of common stock under private placement transactions



42,350,000





45,500,000

Proceeds from convertible promissory notes



3,000,000





-

Net cash provided by financing activities



45,909,073





45,500,000



















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



(898,831)





13,794



















Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



1,087,955





(736,726)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



893,057





4,311,068

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 1,981,012



$ 3,574,342



















Supplemental Cash Flow Information















Cash paid for interest expenses

$ 19,934



$ 22,109

Cash paid for income taxes

$ -



$ 1,781



















Supplemental disclosure of Non-cash investing and financing activities















Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations

$ -



$ 58,617

Issuance of common stocks in connection with conversion of convertible promissory

notes

$ 2,988,000



$ 1,804,820





















View original content:

SOURCE TD Holdings, Inc.