Irish Trade Mission Led by Minister Simon Coveney Visits New York and Boston to Strengthen Economic Ties with the US

Visit from Minister Simon Coveney with Enterprise Ireland's CEO, Leo Clancy, Comes Amid 14% Increase in Direct Investment to the US and Record Highs in Two-Way Trade;

$269B invested and 100,000 employed by Irish companies in the US;

NEW YORK, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From May 15-19, 2023, Minister Simon Coveney, Ireland's Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment along with Enterprise Ireland's CEO Leo Clancy will embark on a five-day trade mission, visiting New York, NY and Boston, MA highlighting Irish innovation and partnership across the U.S. in the healthcare, fintech, construction, and consumer retail sectors.

"The U.S.-Ireland relationship has never been stronger or more dynamic," said Leo Clancy, CEO, Enterprise Ireland. "We look forward to continued shared success in the future by way of connecting through events like this trade mission."

Minister Coveney will meet with senior government officials and key players in the U.S. business communities, including IBM, Goldman Sachs, and Faherty. The trade mission will also feature a Women in Leadership Business Event and a tour of Hackensack University Medical Center.

The U.S. and Ireland's long-standing partnership is a cornerstone to both country's economic development. Irish companies invested more than $269 billion in the United States––making Ireland the ninth-highest provider of FDI to the U.S. Enterprise Ireland's 2022 exports report revealed that Irish companies supported by Enterprise Ireland increased by 19% to a record €32.1bn ($35.6bn) globally in 2022.

On last year's results, Minister Coveney comments that the results are "a testament to the resilience and vision in the Irish enterprise sector and the Government's policy to assist Irish business in that vision," and Coveney is "delighted to lead this trade mission showcasing Irish companies across a variety of sectors performing in the U.S. market at a world class standard."

Key announcements to note:

Argo Studio announces design director Michael Casey and role of Executive Architect of the $13M EC medical school campus. announces design directorand role of Executive Architect of theEC medical school campus.

Faherty Brand will partner with Aran Woollen Mills , Jack Murphy , Magee , and John Hanly for a holiday collection centered around sustainable fashion and an innate connection with nature. will partner with, andfor a holiday collection centered around sustainable fashion and an innate connection with nature.

PM Group will open their fifth U.S. location in Raleigh-Durham, NC with industry leader James Wright appointed General Manager of the new office. will open their fifth U.S. location inwith industry leaderappointed General Manager of the new office.

Prommt signed a U.S. partnership with FreedomPay, one of the world's top payment brands. signed a U.S. partnership with FreedomPay, one of the world's top payment brands.

Bevcraft Group is appointing a U.S. Commercial Director and the acquisition of American Mobile Canning Company, Tripod Canning, in Mountainside, New Jersey . is appointing a U.S. Commercial Director and the acquisition of American Mobile Canning Company, Tripod Canning, in

Salaso announces new commercial partnership with CareMedica to supply their platform to the CareMedica Group. announces new commercial partnership with CareMedica to supply their platform to the CareMedica Group.

HealthBeacon is launching their Remote Therapeutic Monitoring Platform in the U.S. through MedicoCX to support 225 Allergy, Asthma, & Immunology Providers across the country. is launching their Remote Therapeutic Monitoring Platform in the U.S. through MedicoCX to support 225 Allergy, Asthma, & Immunology Providers across the country.

The Irish trade mission led by Minister Simon Coveney highlights the growing economic ties between Ireland and the U.S. and the significant contributions of Irish companies to the U.S. economy.

