Kimberly-Clark to Webcast its Participation in the Deutsche Bank 2023 Conference

DALLAS, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) announced its participation at the Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 3:45 p.m. CEST (8:45 a.m. Central Time). The presentation will be webcast at www.kimberly-clark.com/investors.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we're committed to our purpose of Better Care for a Better World. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, holds No. 1 or No. 2 share position in approximately 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

