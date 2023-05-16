Outcomes4Me and the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Expand Collaboration to Help Lung Cancer Patients

Since 2019, Outcomes4Me and NCCN have supported more than 135,000 breast cancer patients, empowering them with direct-to-patient clinical information and resources

BOSTON, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Outcomes4Me Inc. , the developer of a personalized and evidence-based cancer navigation platform, and the National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) announced today that Outcomes4Me has newly incorporated the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer into its free app . The collaboration between Outcomes4Me and the NCCN dates back to 2019, when Outcomes4Me first integrated the NCCN Guidelines® for Breast Cancer. In 2021, the two groups expanded their collaboration when Outcomes4Me added the NCCN Guidelines for Genetic/Familial High-Risk Assessment: Breast, Ovarian, and Pancreatic into its app, which raised awareness for the importance of genetic cancer risk screening.

This latest extension of the years-long collaboration represents the formal launch of Outcomes4Me's multi-cancer care efforts; its app is now fully available to lung cancer patients across the world, meeting an important need. Annually, there are more than 2 million new cases of lung cancer and 1.8 million people die from the disease globally. Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) accounts for 80-85% of all lung cancer cases. In the U.S., more people die of lung cancer each year than of colon, breast, and prostate cancers combined; however, there are new and effective treatment options that patients should have access to. The FDA has approved 39 lung cancer drugs since 2018 , including eight new approvals in the last year. 10,663 lung cancer clinical trials are currently recruiting globally , with more than 4,000 of those trials recruiting in the U.S.

NCCN is a not-for-profit alliance of leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education; it represents the expertise of many of the world's leading authorities on cancer treatment and innovation. With the expanded collaboration between NCCN and Outcomes4Me, breast and lung cancer patients can use the Outcomes4Me app to directly access the latest clinical guidance for their cancer, personalized to their unique diagnosis, and in a format they can understand––regardless of where they receive their care.

"Cancer innovation has never happened so quickly or shown as much promise as it does today," said Maya R. Said, Sc.D., Founder and CEO at Outcomes4Me. "This should be a time of great excitement, but there is a troubling disconnect between innovation and clinical practice. We know from our own research that many patients are not benefitting from this innovation. After seeing the power of our NCCN content integration within the breast cancer community, we are thrilled to accelerate the dissemination of the latest science to lung cancer patients globally."

"It is important that people with cancer have access to all of the tools they need in order to make shared decisions about their care," said Robert W. Carlson, MD, Chief Executive Officer at NCCN. "For more than three years, Outcomes4Me has helped us to deliver our physician-facing resources in an accessible manner. We are delighted to see the company expand these efforts to now include information on the latest innovations and approaches for lung cancer."

The Outcomes4Me app is available for download on iOS and Android . After patients download the app and answer a few questions about their health history, they can immediately gain access to personalized treatment options, genetic and genomic testing opportunities, symptom tracking and management, the latest innovation and clinical trials, and health records they can understand.

About Outcomes4Me

Outcomes4Me is an AI-driven patient empowerment platform that helps cancer patients take a proactive approach to their care, gaining access to personalized, evidence-based treatment options and information. The company is on a mission to democratize healthcare by providing real-time, evidence-based clinical information to cancer patients, ensuring they can effectively navigate through their disease and improve their outcomes. In doing so, Outcomes4Me is working to promote health equity by generating deeper insights that improve care, and accelerating research and access to innovation. Based in Boston, Massachusetts, Outcomes4Me is a woman-led company of seasoned healthcare, oncology, pharmaceutical, consumer, and technology veterans. For more information, visit www.outcomes4me.com .

About the National Comprehensive Cancer Network

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) is a not-for-profit alliance of leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is dedicated to improving and facilitating quality, effective, efficient, and accessible cancer care so patients can live better lives. The NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) provide transparent, evidence-based, expert consensus recommendations for cancer treatment, prevention, and supportive services; they are the recognized standard for clinical direction and policy in cancer management and the most thorough and frequently-updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine. The NCCN Guidelines for Patients® provide expert cancer treatment information to inform and empower patients and caregivers, through support from the NCCN Foundation®. NCCN also advances continuing education, global initiatives, policy, and research collaboration and publication in oncology. Visit NCCN.org for more information.

