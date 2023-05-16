Unifi wins 2023 Service Leader of the Year Award

Ground Support Worldwide recognizes the company for implementing new resources and technologies for its frontline employees

ATLANTA, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unifi Aviation is recognized as 2023 Service Leader of the Year by Ground Support Worldwide magazine, the leading publication for the aviation ground support community around the globe.

The largest provider of aviation services in the United States. (PRNewswire)

"Our frontline employees are the best at what they do – delivering exceptional service to our customers and travelers."

Unifi was awarded for transforming the company in less than two years by establishing a new employee culture and technologies to provide airlines with a full range of ground handling services, above and below wing. Peers and thought leaders from the industry nominate award recipients, and the magazine's judging panel evaluates all candidates based on merit and accomplishments.

"I'm delighted to accept this award on behalf of everyone at Unifi," said Gautam Thakkar, Unifi, Chief Executive Officer. "Our frontline employees are the best at what they do – delivering exceptional service to our customers and travelers. Ensuring they have the right tools and technologies to do their jobs is extremely important for us, so to be recognized for that is especially significant."

Ground Support Worldwide began its Leader of the Year program in 2005 to recognize those in the industry paving the way – from aviation service providers to GSE (Ground Support Equipment) manufacturers. In 2008, it was expanded, according to the outlet, "to shine a light on the best people and workplaces within the ground support world."

In addition to Ground Support Worldwide magazine, the brand also delivers the largest GSE trade show, bi-annually, in Las Vegas, the International GSE Expo, which offers a first-hand look at the latest advancements in technology, products, and equipment. For more information, visit www.AviationPros.com, the online home of Ground Support Worldwide.

Contact: Mediarelations@unifiservice.com

About Unifi Unifi Aviation, LLC® is the largest ground handling & aviation services company in North America, servicing more than one million flights annually. The company has stations in over 200 airports and provides a full range of services, including ground handling, passenger transport, security, cabin services, ground support equipment maintenance, and much more. Unifi is majority owned by Argenbright Group and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, visit unifiservice.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Unifi