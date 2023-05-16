Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Yatsen Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

Conference Call to Be Held at 7:30 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on May 16, 2023

GUANGZHOU, China, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yatsen Holding Limited ("Yatsen" or the "Company") (NYSE: YSG), a leading China-based beauty group, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Total net revenues for the first quarter of 2023 decreased by 14.1% to RMB765.4 million (US$111.5 million) from RMB891.0 million for the prior year period.
  • Total net revenues from Skincare Brands[1] for the first quarter of 2023 increased by 34.2% to RMB245.1 million (US$35.7 million) from RMB182.7 million for the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, total net revenues from Skincare Brands for the first quarter of 2023 increased to 32.0% from 20.5% for the prior year period.
  • Gross margin for the first quarter of 2023 was 74.3%, as compared with 69.0% for the prior year period.
  • Net income[2] for the first quarter of 2023 was RMB50.7 million (US$7.4 million), as compared with net loss of RMB291.4 million for the prior year period. Non-GAAP net loss[3] for the first quarter of 2023 decreased by 83.2% to RMB25.8 million (US$3.8 million) from RMB153.6 million for the prior year period.

Mr. Jinfeng Huang, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yatsen, stated, "We started 2023 by continuing to execute our new five-year strategic transformation plan, focusing on building a healthy brand portfolio and capitalizing on rising opportunities as the consumer goods industry recovers. For our Skincare Brands, we are committed to increasing brand awareness and developing new products, while improving our current hero products' market position in their relevant sub-categories. For our Color Cosmetics Brands, we continued to introduce high-quality products and build a more sustainable business model. Additionally, we remained dedicated to strengthening our R&D capabilities as a core strategy for our future growth and product differentiation."

Mr. Donghao Yang, Director and Chief Financial Officer of Yatsen, commented, "Our first quarter financial results once again proved that we are on the right path to achieve our strategic goal. We recorded net revenues of RMB765.4 million, representing a 14.1% decline year-over-year and beating the guidance we provided previously. Revenue contribution from our Skincare Brands grew to 32.0% for the first quarter from 20.5% for the prior year period. Furthermore, gross margin improved significantly by 5.3 percentage points year-over-year to 74.3%. We recorded net income margin of 6.6%, as compared with net loss margin of 32.7% for the prior year period. With an ample cash reserve, we are well positioned to carry out our long-term development plan for 2023."

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Total net revenues for the first quarter of 2023 decreased by 14.1% to RMB765.4 million (US$111.5 million) from RMB891.0 million for the prior year period. The decrease was primarily attributable to a 29.1% year-over-year decrease in net revenues from Color Cosmetics Brands[4], partially offset by a 34.2% year-over-year increase in net revenues from Skincare Brands.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2023 decreased by 7.5% to RMB568.7 million (US$82.8 million) from RMB614.5 million for the prior year period. Gross margin for the first quarter of 2023 increased to 74.3% from 69.0% for the prior year period. The increase was driven by (i) increasing sales of higher-gross margin products from Skincare Brands, (ii) more disciplined pricing and discount policies and (iii) cost optimization across all of the Company's brand portfolios.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses for the first quarter of 2023 decreased by 37.6% to RMB575.9 million (US$83.9 million) from RMB922.5 million for the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, total operating expenses for the first quarter of 2023 were 75.2%, as compared with 103.5% for the prior year period.

  • Fulfillment Expenses. Fulfillment expenses for the first quarter of 2023 were RMB51.9 million (US$7.6 million), as compared with RMB73.9 million for the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, fulfillment expenses for the first quarter of 2023 decreased to 6.8% from 8.3% for the prior year period. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in warehouse and logistics costs due to the outsourcing of most of the Company's warehousing and handling operations.
  • Selling and Marketing Expenses. Selling and marketing expenses for the first quarter of 2023 were RMB459.0 million (US$66.8 million), as compared with RMB604.7 million for the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, selling and marketing expenses for the first quarter of 2023 decreased to 60.0% from 67.9% for the prior year period. The decrease was primarily attributable to the closure of underperforming offline stores and a reduction in share-based compensation related to the decrease in selling and marketing headcount.
  • General and Administrative Expenses. General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2023 were RMB40.7 million (US$5.9 million), as compared with RMB208.1 million for the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, general and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2023 decreased to 5.3% from 23.4% for the prior year period. The decrease was primarily attributable to a reversal of recognized share-based compensation expenses of RMB109.4 million due to the forfeiture of unvested awards granted to our former chief technology officer upon his resignation, and a decrease of RMB42.2 million in recognition of share-based compensation expenses using the graded-vesting method over the vesting term of the Company's awards.
  • Research and Development Expenses. Research and development expenses for the first quarter of 2023 were RMB24.2 million (US$3.5 million), as compared with RMB35.8 million for the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, research and development expenses for the first quarter of 2023 decreased to 3.2% from 4.0% for the prior year period. The decrease was primarily attributable to the Company's efforts to maintain research and development expenses at a reasonable level relative to total net revenues.

Loss from Operations

Loss from operations for the first quarter of 2023 decreased by 97.7% to RMB7.2 million (US$1.0 million) from RMB308.0 million for the prior year period. Operating loss margin was 0.9%, as compared with 34.6% for the prior year period.

Non-GAAP loss from operations[5] for the first quarter of 2023 decreased by 63.3% to RMB62.4 million (US$9.1 million) from RMB170.1 million for the prior year period. Non-GAAP operating loss margin was 8.1%, as compared with 19.1% for the prior year period.

Net Income/Loss

Net income for the first quarter of 2023 was RMB50.7 million (US$7.4 million), as compared with net loss of RMB291.4 million for the prior year period. Net income margin was 6.6%, as compared with net loss margin of 32.7% for the prior year period. Net income attributable to Yatsen's ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS[6] for the first quarter of 2023 was RMB0.08 (US$0.01), as compared with net loss attributable to Yatsen's ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS of RMB0.46 for the prior year period.

Non-GAAP net loss for the first quarter of 2023 decreased by 83.2% to RMB25.8 million (US$3.8 million) from RMB153.6 million for the prior year period. Non-GAAP net loss margin was 3.4%, as compared with 17.2% for the prior year period. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Yatsen's ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS[7] for the first quarter of 2023 was RMB0.05 (US$0.01), as compared with RMB0.24 for the prior year period.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of March 31, 2023, the Company had cash, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB2.54 billion (US$369.2 million), as compared with RMB2.63 billion as of December 31, 2022.

Net cash used in operating activities for the first quarter of 2023 decreased by 80.6% to RMB20.2 million (US$2.9 million) from RMB104.1 million for the prior year period.

Business Outlook

For the second quarter of 2023, the Company expects its total net revenues to be between RMB761.4 million and RMB856.6 million, representing a year-over-year decline of approximately 10% to 20%. These forecasts reflect the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi ("RMB") amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at a rate of RMB6.8676 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of March 31, 2023, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The Company makes no representation that any RMB or US$ amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate, or at all.

[1] Include net revenues from DR.WU (its mainland China business), Galénic, Eve Lom, Abby's Choice and other skincare brands of the Company.

[2] The net income we recognized for the first quarter of 2023 was primarily attributable to a reversal of recognized share-based compensation expenses of RMB109.4 million due to the forfeiture of unvested awards granted to our former chief technology officer upon his resignation, and a decrease of RMB42.2 million in recognition of share-based compensation expenses using the graded-vesting method over the vesting term of the Company's awards.

[3] Non-GAAP net loss is a non-GAAP financial measure. Effective from the third quarter of 2022, non-GAAP net loss is defined as net loss excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, (iii) revaluation of investments on the share of equity method investments, and (iv) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments, and non-GAAP net loss for the prior year period presented in this document is also calculated in the same manner.

[4] Include Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear and other color cosmetics brands of the Company.

[5] Non-GAAP loss from operations is a non-GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP loss from operations is defined as loss from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions.

[6] ADS refers to the American depositary shares, each of which represents four Class A ordinary shares.

[7] Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS is defined as non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of diluted ADS outstanding for computing diluted earnings per ADS. Effective from the third quarter of 2022, non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders is defined as net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, (iii) revaluation of investments on the share of equity method investments, and (iv) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments, and non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS for the prior year period presented in this document is also calculated in the same manner.

Conference Call Information

The Company's management will hold a conference call on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 7:30 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time or 7:30 P.M. Beijing Time to discuss its financial results and operating performance for the first quarter 2023.

United States (toll free):

+1-888-346-8982

International:

+1-412-902-4272

Mainland China (toll free):

400-120-1203

Hong Kong, SAR (toll free):

800-905-945

Hong Kong, SAR:

+852-3018-4992

Conference ID:

6310119

The replay will be accessible through May 23, 2023, by dialing the following numbers:

United States:                     

+1-877-344-7529

International:

+1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code:

6310119

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.yatsenglobal.com/.

About Yatsen Holding Limited

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) is a leading China-based beauty group with the mission of creating an exciting new journey of beauty discovery for consumers around the world. Founded in 2016, the Company has launched and acquired numerous color cosmetics and skincare brands including Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Abby's Choice, Galénic, DR.WU (its mainland China business), Eve Lom, Pink Bear and EANTiM. The Company's flagship brand, Perfect Diary, is one of the leading color cosmetics brands in China in terms of retail sales value. The Company  primarily reaches and engages with customers directly both online and offline, with expansive presence across all major e-commerce, social and content platforms in China.

For more information, please visit http://ir.yatsenglobal.com/.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders and non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in reviewing and assessing its operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by the management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. Non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business, provide further information about its results of operations, and enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects. The Company defines non-GAAP income (loss) from operations as income (loss) from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions. The Company defines non-GAAP net income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, (iii) revaluation of investments on the share of equity method investments, and (iv) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments. The Company defines non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders as net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, (iii) revaluation of investments on the share of equity method investments and (iv) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments. Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS is computed using non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of diluted ADS outstanding for computing diluted earnings per ADS.

However, the non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools as the non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure. Reconciliations of Yatsen's non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure are included at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements which are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, outlook and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, which include but not limited to the following: the Company's growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to continue to roll out popular products and maintain popularity of existing products; its ability to anticipate and respond to changes in industry trends and consumer preferences and behavior in a timely manner; its ability to attract and retain new customers and to increase revenues generated from repeat customers; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services; its ability to integrate newly-acquired businesses and brands; trends and competition in and relevant government policies and regulations relating to China's beauty market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; and general economic conditions globally and in China. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Yatsen Holding Limited
Investor Relations
E-mail: ir@yatsenglobal.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Hui Fan
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: yatsen@thepiacentegroup.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: yatsen@thepiacentegroup.com

YATSEN HOLDING LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data or otherwise noted)
 
   

December 31,

    

March 31,

    

March 31,

  
   

2022

    

2023

    

2023

  
   

RMB'000

    

RMB'000

    

USD'000

  

Assets

                  

Current assets

                  

Cash and cash equivalents

    

1,512,945

      

1,349,734

      

196,536

  

Restricted cash

    

-

      

20,603

      

3,000

  

Short-term investment

    

1,072,867

      

1,144,712

      

166,683

  

Accounts receivable, net

    

200,843

      

186,144

      

27,105

  

Inventories, net

    

423,287

      

382,780

      

55,737

  

Prepayments and other current assets

    

292,825

      

299,933

      

43,674

  

Amounts due from related parties

    

5,654

      

12,576

      

1,831

  

Total current assets

    

3,508,421

      

3,396,482

      

494,566

  

Non-current assets

                  

Restricted cash

    

41,383

      

20,603

      

3,000

  

Investments

    

502,579

      

569,138

      

82,873

  

Property and equipment, net

    

75,619

      

63,288

      

9,215

  

Goodwill

    

857,145

      

866,945

      

126,237

  

Intangible assets, net

    

689,669

      

683,636

      

99,545

  

Deferred tax assets

    

1,951

      

1,295

      

189

  

Right-of-use assets, net

    

133,004

      

110,855

      

16,142

  

Other non-current assets

    

52,885

      

52,512

      

7,646

  

Total non-current assets

    

2,354,235

      

2,368,272

      

344,847

  

Total assets

    

5,862,656

      

5,764,754

      

839,413

  

Liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and shareholders' equity

                  

Current liabilities

                  

Accounts payable

    

119,847

      

94,505

      

13,761

  

Advances from customers

    

16,652

      

15,174

      

2,210

  

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

    

323,259

      

293,873

      

42,791

  

Amounts due to related parties

    

27,242

      

27,192

      

3,959

  

Income tax payables

    

21,826

      

20,883

      

3,041

  

Lease liabilities due within one year

    

79,586

      

74,785

      

10,890

  

Total current liabilities

    

588,412

      

526,412

      

76,652

  

Non-current liabilities

                  

Deferred tax liabilities

    

113,441

      

112,779

      

16,422

  

Deferred income-non current

    

45,280

      

41,221

      

6,002

  

Lease liabilities

    

52,997

      

37,240

      

5,423

  

Total non-current liabilities

    

211,718

      

191,240

      

27,847

  

Total liabilities

    

800,130

      

717,652

      

104,499

  

Redeemable non-controlling interests

    

339,924

      

339,924

      

49,497

  

Shareholders' equity

                  

Ordinary Shares (US$0.00001 par value; 10,000,000,000 ordinary
shares authorized, comprising of 6,000,000,000 Class A ordinary
shares, 960,852,606 Class B ordinary shares and 3,039,147,394 shares
each of such classes to be designated as of December 31, 2022 and
March 31, 2023; 2,030,600,883 Class A shares and 666,572,880 Class
B ordinary shares issued; 1,569,677,384 Class A ordinary shares and
666,572,880 Class B ordinary shares outstanding as of December
31, 2022 and March 31, 2023)

    

173

      

173

      

25

  

Treasury shares

    

(669,150)

      

(669,150)

      

(97,436)

  

Additional paid-in capital

    

12,038,802

      

11,971,404

      

1,743,171

  

Statutory reserve

    

24,177

      

24,177

      

3,520

  

Accumulated deficit

    

(6,600,365)

      

(6,550,307)

      

(953,799)

  

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

    

(74,195)

      

(72,897)

      

(10,614)

  

Total Yatsen Holding Limited shareholders' equity

    

4,719,442

      

4,703,400

      

684,867

  

Non-controlling interests

    

3,160

      

3,778

      

550

  

Total shareholders' equity

    

4,722,602

      

4,707,178

      

685,417

  

Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and shareholders' equity

    

5,862,656

      

5,764,754

      

839,413

  

YATSEN HOLDING LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data or otherwise noted)
 
   

For the Three Months Ended March 31,

    
   

2022

    

2023

    

2023

    
   

RMB'000

    

RMB'000

    

USD'000

    

Total net revenues

    

890,954

      

765,396

      

111,450

    

Total cost of revenues

    

(276,408)

      

(196,667)

      

(28,637)

    

Gross profit

    

614,546

      

568,729

      

82,813

    

Operating expenses:

                    

Fulfilment expenses

    

(73,863)

      

(51,916)

      

(7,560)

    

Selling and marketing expenses

    

(604,726)

      

(459,048)

      

(66,843)

    

General and administrative expenses

    

(208,129)

      

(40,741)

      

(5,932)

    

Research and development expenses

    

(35,810)

      

(24,178)

      

(3,521)

    

Total operating expenses

    

(922,528)

      

(575,883)

      

(83,856)

    

Loss from operations

    

(307,982)

      

(7,154)

      

(1,043)

    

Financial income

    

8,103

      

26,988

      

3,930

    

Foreign currency exchange losses

    

(2,632)

      

(5,549)

      

(808)

    

(Loss) income from equity method investments, net

    

(2,330)

      

19,060

      

2,775

    

Impairment loss of investments

    

(4,416)

      

-

      

-

    

Other income, net

    

17,654

      

17,517

      

2,551

    

Loss before income tax expenses

    

(291,603)

      

50,862

      

7,405

    

Income tax benefits (expenses)

    

223

      

(186)

      

(27)

    

Net (loss) income

    

(291,380)

      

50,676

      

7,378

    

Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests and redeemable
non-controlling interests

    

465

      

(618)

      

(90)

    

Net (loss) income attributable to Yatsen's shareholders

    

(290,915)

      

50,058

      

7,288

    

Shares used in calculating loss per share (1):

                    

Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares:

                    

    Basic

    

2,526,753,316

      

2,236,250,264

      

2,236,250,264

    

    Diluted

    

2,526,753,316

      

2,373,166,850

      

2,373,166,850

    

Net (loss) income per Class A and Class B ordinary share

                    

    Basic

    

(0.12)

      

0.02

      

0.00

    

    Diluted

    

(0.12)

      

0.02

      

0.00

    

Net (loss) income per ADS (4 ordinary shares equal to 1 ADS)

                    

    Basic

    

(0.46)

      

0.09

      

0.01

    

    Diluted

    

(0.46)

      

0.08

      

0.01

    
   

For the Three Months Ended March 31,

    
   

2022

    

2023

    

2023

    

Share-based compensation expenses are included in the operating
expenses as follows:

  

RMB'000

    

RMB'000

    

USD'000

    

Fulfilment expenses

    

1,523

      

651

      

95

    

Selling and marketing expenses

    

22,355

      

6,292

      

916

    

General and administrative expenses (income)

    

94,983

      

(76,320)

      

(11,113)

    

Research and development expenses

    

6,957

      

1,979

      

288

    

Total

    

125,818

      

(67,398)

      

(9,814)

    
                     

(1)   Authorized share capital is re-classified and re-designated into Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares, with
each Class A ordinary share being entitled to one vote and each Class B ordinary share being entitled to twenty votes on all
matters that are subject to shareholder vote.

YATSEN HOLDING LIMITED

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS 

(All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data or otherwise noted) 
 
   

For the Three Months Ended March 31,

    
   

2022

    

2023

    

2023

    
   

RMB'000

    

RMB'000

    

USD'000

    

Loss from operations

    

(307,982)

      

(7,154)

      

(1,043)

    

Share-based compensation expenses (income)

    

125,818

      

(67,398)

      

(9,814)

    

Amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions

    

12,083

      

12,176

      

1,773

    

Non-GAAP loss from operations

    

(170,081)

      

(62,376)

      

(9,084)

    

Net (loss) income

    

(291,380)

      

50,676

      

7,378

    

Share-based compensation expenses (income)

    

125,818

      

(67,398)

      

(9,814)

    

Amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions

    

12,083

      

12,176

      

1,773

    

Revaluation of investments on the share of equity method investments

    

1,986

      

(19,146)

      

(2,788)

    

Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments

    

(2,084)

      

(2,080)

      

(303)

    

Non-GAAP net loss

    

(153,577)

      

(25,772)

      

(3,754)

    

Net loss (income) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Yatsen

    

(290,915)

      

50,058

      

7,288

    

Share-based compensation expenses (income)

    

125,818

      

(67,398)

      

(9,814)

    

Amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions

    

11,831

      

11,912

      

1,735

    

Revaluation of investments on the share of equity method investments

    

1,986

      

(19,146)

      

(2,788)

    

Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments

    

(2,084)

      

(2,080)

      

(303)

    

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Yatsen

    

(153,364)

      

(26,654)

      

(3,882)

    

Shares used in calculating loss per share:

                    

Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares:

                    

    Basic

    

2,526,753,316

      

2,236,250,264

      

2,236,250,264

    

    Diluted

    

2,526,753,316

      

2,236,250,264

      

2,236,250,264

    

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders per Class
A and Class B ordinary share

                    

    Basic

    

(0.06)

      

(0.01)

      

(0.00)

    

    Diluted

    

(0.06)

      

(0.01)

      

(0.00)

    

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders per ADS
(4 ordinary shares equal to 1 ADS)

                    

    Basic

    

(0.24)

      

(0.05)

      

(0.01)

    

    Diluted

    

(0.24)

      

(0.05)

      

(0.01)

    

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yatsen-announces-first-quarter-2023-financial-results-301825641.html

SOURCE Yatsen Holding Limited

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.