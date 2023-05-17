TrueBlue Earns Dual Platinum Wins for Professional Services and DE&I Achievements in 2023 TITAN Business Awards

TACOMA, Wash., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueBlue has earned two Platinum awards, the highest distinction, in the 2023 TITAN Business Awards for outstanding performance in professional services, as well as its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I).

"Our vision to be the talent solution for the changing world of work starts with cultivating a workplace culture that embraces diversity and inclusion in all areas of the organization," said Steve Cooper, CEO of TrueBlue. "These awards are a reflection of our entire team's hard work, dedication and steadfast commitment to being a force for good for our clients, employees and the communities we serve."

Over the past three decades, TrueBlue's purpose-driven approach has positioned it as a market leader in specialized workforce solutions. The company's continued success is enabled by its talented and diverse employees who are deeply committed to connecting people and work and driving industry innovation.

TrueBlue's award-winning DE&I program strives to foster a diverse and inclusive culture where every employee has an opportunity to contribute and grow while meeting the changing needs of the marketplace. Recent DE&I-related initiatives include implementing a five-year Strategic Plan for DE&I, expansion of Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) and adding new professional development programs.

The TITAN Business Awards program was formed with the sole mission of acknowledging the achievements of entrepreneurs and organizations worldwide. Over 1,100 entries were submitted from 56 countries, including the United States, Australia, United Kingdom, Philippines, Germany, India, Ireland, Cyprus and South Africa.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2022, TrueBlue served 84,000 clients and connected approximately 611,000 people to work. Its PeopleReady segment offers on-demand, industrial staffing; PeopleManagement offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services; and PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide variety of industries. Learn more at www.trueblue.com.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

IAA, established in 2015, is the organizer of MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, MUSE Photography Awards, MUSE Hotel Awards, Vega Digital Awards, Vega Students Awards, NYX Marcom Awards, NYX Game Awards, NYX Video Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, LIT Talent Awards, NY Product Design Awards, New York Photography Awards, and iLuxury Awards. IAA's mission is to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate. IAA assembled TITAN Business Awards to bring attention to the international business industry and promote their strategies, cultures, and teamwork to the world.

