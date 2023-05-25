Sky Cams
Knife River Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Bank of Hawaii to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

NEW YORK, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Knife River Corp. (NYSE: KNF) will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 prior to the open of trading on Thursday, June 1 following its spin-off from S&P MidCap 400 constituent MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE: MDU). Effective prior to the open of trading on Friday, June 2, S&P MidCap 400 constituent Bank of Hawaii Corp. (NYSE:BOH) will replace HomeStreet Inc. (NASD:HMST) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Post spin-off, parent company MDU Resources Group will remain in the S&P MidCap 400. Bank of Hawaii and HomeStreet are no longer representative of the mid and small-cap market spaces, respectively.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date     

Index Name 

Action     

Company Name     

Ticker     

GICS Sector     

June 1, 2023

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Knife River

KNF

Materials

June 2, 2023

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Bank of Hawaii

BOH

Financials

June 2, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Bank of Hawaii

BOH

Financials

June 2, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

HomeStreet

HMST

Financials

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence.

