Program Announcement for Annual ASPC Congress on CVD Prevention July 2023

Detailed Program Agendas Released for Pre-conference Courses and Scientifics Sessions for the American Society for Preventive Cardiology

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society for Preventive Cardiology announces details of a full program of events to be held at their annual Congress on Cardiovascular Disease Prevention, scheduled in 2023 for July 19-23 hosted at the Live! By Loews hotel in Arlington, TX.

Featured in the 2023 expanded program are diverse content with many international experts joining the program.

The scientific sessions will be held Fri., July 21 through Sun., July 23. Two pre-conference courses are offered July 19 and July 20, including the in-depth Preventive Cardiology Experts Course which is returning live to the stage after only being available on demand in 2022, and the Imaging MasterClass – back for a second year by popular demand!

The four ASPC awardees:

The Honorary Fellow Award will be presented to Dr. Emelia Benjamin from the Boston University School of Medicine . Her Honorary Fellow Award lecture is entitled "The Imperative to Focus on the Prevention of Atrial Fibrillation".

The Pioneer in Prevention Award will be presented to Dr. Larry Sperling from Emory university and the CDC's Million Hearts program. His Award lecture is entitled " My Journey in Heart Disease Prevention: Gratitude from the Heart".

The Nanette Wenger Award will be presented to Dr. Janet Wright , Director of the CDC's Division of Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention.

The Joseph Stokes III , MD Award will be presented to Dr. William Roberts from Baylor University and former Editor-in-Chief of the American Journal of Cardiology for 40 years.

ASPC is looking forward to honoring these Awardees during the opening session of the Congress on Friday, July 21 from 10:00 – 11:35 AM.

The last session of the opening day (Fri. July 21 from 4:35 – 5:40 PM) in Arlington, TX features a panel of global leaders discussing and defining what preventive cardiology is and what it should be. Prof. Ana Abreu (Lisbon) will be representing the European Society of Cardiology's (ESC) preventive cardiology community, known as the European Association of Preventive Cardiology (EAPC), offering the European perspective. Dr. John Mancini (British Columbia) will be representing the Canadian perspective and the Canadian Cardiovascular Society (CCS). ASPC's Treasurer, Dr. David Maron (Stanford), will be representing the United States' perspective for the ASPC.

Detailed program agendas are available at www.aspconline.org/2023Congress.

About the American Society for Preventive Cardiology (ASPC)

The ASPC is a national organization representing a multidisciplinary group of clinicians and researchers who share an interest in and dedication to the prevention of cardiovascular disease. The mission of the ASPC is to promote the prevention of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, advocate for the prevention of cardiovascular health, and disseminate high-quality, evidence-based information through education of clinicians.

