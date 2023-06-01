MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL PRESIDENT AND CEO TO SPEAK AT MORGAN STANLEY TRAVEL AND LEISURE CONFERENCE JUNE 6; REMARKS TO BE WEBCAST

BETHESDA, Md., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthony Capuano, president and chief executive officer at Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR), will speak at the 2023 Morgan Stanley Travel and Leisure Conference, to be held on Tuesday, June 6. Mr. Capuano's remarks will be at approximately 8:35 a.m., Eastern Time, and will be webcast live.

To access the webcast, please go to http://www.marriott.com/investor, and then click on the link to the "Morgan Stanley Travel and Leisure Conference" under "Events and Presentations."

The webcast will be available until August 30, 2023, at the same site.

