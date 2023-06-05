Impartner and Crossbeam Join Forces to Unleash the Power of Collaborative Intelligence in Partner Management

Impartner announces game-changing integration with Crossbeam, strengthening partner ecosystems and enabling seamless collaboration

SALT LAKE CITY, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner , the fastest-growing and most award-winning provider of reseller and partner management technologies, today announced its strategic integration with Crossbeam , a renowned partner ecosystem platform for partnership data. This groundbreaking integration marks a significant milestone in the partner management landscape, offering unprecedented opportunities for organizations to optimize their partner ecosystems and drive greater revenue growth.

The Impartner-Crossbeam integration is now available for customers worldwide. (PRNewswire)

Impartner's partnership with Crossbeam brings together two industry leaders in their respective domains, creating a seamless bridge between PRM and PEP. By combining Impartner's robust PRM capabilities with Crossbeam's unparalleled data insights, businesses can now gain a comprehensive view of their partner networks, identify untapped opportunities, and fuel stronger collaboration among ecosystem stakeholders.

"A good use of technology simplifies things related to workforce and workflow," said Adam Michalski, Vice President of Ecosystems at Crossbeam. "Integrating Crossbeam and Impartner into partner ecosystems will increase productivity for many of our mutual customers, allowing them to focus on building bigger, stronger, and more profitable relationships."

Key features and benefits of the Impartner-Crossbeam integration include:

Enhanced Visibility: Gain unparalleled visibility into partner ecosystems by consolidating data from multiple sources, allowing businesses to identify overlapping opportunities, potential gaps, and areas for improved collaboration.

Data-Driven Decision Making: Leverage Crossbeam's powerful analytics to transform raw partnership data into actionable insights, enabling informed decision making and more effective resource allocation.

Streamlined Partner Engagement: Seamlessly synchronize data between Impartner's PRM solution and Crossbeam's partner ecosystem platform, enabling real-time updates and providing partners with a unified, user-friendly experience.

Increased Revenue Opportunities: Identify complementary partner relationships, uncover hidden revenue potential, and leverage partner networks more effectively to drive revenue growth and maximize return on investment.

"We are excited to join forces with Crossbeam, a leader in ecosystem-led growth, to revolutionize the way organizations manage and leverage their partner ecosystems," said Gary Sabin, VP of Product, Impartner. "This integration empowers businesses to unlock the true value of their partnerships, fuel collaboration, and drive mutual success. Together, Impartner and Crossbeam are transforming the partner management landscape."

The Impartner-Crossbeam integration is now available for customers worldwide. To learn more about how this powerful combination can optimize your partner ecosystem and accelerate business growth, visit impartner.com .

About Impartner

Impartner is the fastest-growing, most award-winning provider of partner management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Partner Marketing Automation solutions, which help companies worldwide manage their partner relationships, drive demand through partners and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit impartner.com .

About Crossbeam

Crossbeam is the first and most powerful partner ecosystem platform. Home to over 14,000 growing companies, Crossbeam helps partnering organizations securely share data, identify overlapping accounts and grow deals using their partner ecosystem. Learn more at crossbeam.com .

Media Contacts:

Chelsea Rider

Impartner

chelsea.rider@impartner.com

Walker Sands for Impartner

impartner@walkersands.com

