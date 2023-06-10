OTK Network Launches Indie Game and Publishing Company Mad Mushroom

Top Creators Asmongold, Emiru, Sodapoppin, and more are joined by industry leaders to revolutionize indie video game development

AUSTIN, Texas, June 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One True King (OTK) , award-winning gaming and media collective, announced today during their 2023 Games Expo their latest business venture, Mad Mushroom , a next-generation indie video game publishing company positioned to revolutionize the gaming industry. By utilizing the power of gaming influencers and media platforms, Mad Mushroom will provide indie game developers unparalleled game visibility, marketing, and distribution.

With the unique perspective of top OTK owners and creators like Asmongold , Emiru , Esfand , Extra Emily , and Sodapoppin , and a roster of industry veterans, Mad Mushroom aims to build an efficient and optimized publishing group. Their goal is to deliver a diverse portfolio of high-quality indie games across genres by offering gamers a direct, authentic pipeline to small studio releases and upcoming titles.

"Gaming is at the core of what we do," Tips Out, OTK CEO and co-owner. "Mad Mushroom is a natural next step for us at OTK, and allows us to utilize our combined knowledge of the games industry to help develop and support games that we know our creators and audiences will love. We can showcase these games and studios to millions of gamers from a single stream, giving them immediate exposure and hopefully long-term success."

With nearly 20 years of video games industry experience working at top companies such as Activision Blizzard, Square Enix, KRAFTON and currently serving as the Founder & Chief Consultant at Sibs Consulting, LLC , Mike Sibowitz brings a wealth of expertise to the Mad Mushroom team as a leading advisor.

Alongside the co-owners and creator staff of OTK, Mike and the team at Mad Mushroom will be focused on the following key initiatives:

Helping smaller studios avoid predatory publishing deals and high user acquisition costs

Offering full-service game testing and reviews

Access to influencer marketing and creators for distribution across diverse gaming audiences

Through their combined knowledge and expertise, Mad Mushroom aims to empower indie developers and support their journey to success in the gaming industry.

"Our goal at Mad Mushroom is to entitle indie developers with flexible publishing options and personalized guidance. What sets us apart is our unprecedented exposure through the extensive influencer talent and creators within the OTK Network. By harnessing their power, we can amplify the reach and visibility of indie games, revolutionizing the industry and helping them thrive," said Mike Sibowitz, Mad Mushroom lead advisor.

OTK's unique approach to variety gaming has launched several indie titles, like Among Us and Dark and Darker, to massive success, showcasing the remarkable impact of content creators across entertainment, technology, and merchandising. By leveraging these creators, including the creator roster of OTK's very own Mythic Talent , developers will have immediate access to influencer marketing techniques to maximize game reach and visibility in ways independent and even large-scale distribution cannot.

The announcement comes on the heels of the OTK Games Expo, the second annual live-streamed exposition of the indie gaming industry. The OTK Games Expo provides rising titles and indie developers the opportunity to interface with gamers and the gaming space through the lens of top OTK creators, showcasing the organization's commitment to bringing top-tier titles to their ever-growing audiences.

To learn more about Mad Mushroom visit madmushroom.gg .

ABOUT MAD MUSHROOM

Mad Mushroom is a dynamic and forward-thinking video game publishing company, uniquely positioned as the next-generation influencer-owned entity within the vast umbrella of OTK Network. With a team of seasoned industry experts, Mad Mushroom is committed to fostering a collaborative environment that nurtures creativity, encourages innovation, and propels promising indie games to new heights. Mad Mushroom is here to empower indie developers, engage gamers, and shape the future of interactive entertainment.

For more information, visit madmushroom.gg or follow Mad Mushroom on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitch , YouTube and Facebook .

ABOUT ONE TRUE KING

One True King (OTK) is an award-winning media company owned by globally renowned gaming streamers Asmongold, Esfand, Tips Out, Sodapoppin, Emiru, Mizkif, and NMPLOL. Outside of daily gaming content & streaming, One True King focuses on pushing the boundaries of live streaming. OTK produces industry-leading live game shows, tournaments, in-real-life (IRL) streams, and podcasts, all tailored to millennial & Gen Z internet natives. OTK has quickly become the top most-watched organization on Twitch, reaching over 38 million followers across social platforms globally and amassing tens of millions of hours watched every month.

For more information, visit www.otknetwork.com or follow OTK on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , and TikTok .

