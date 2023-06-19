DuPont Showcases High-Performance Solutions for Next-Generation Aerospace Technologies at 54th International Paris Air Show

Lightweight and reliable products for mission-critical applications in aerospace, space exploration, and satellites

Visit DuPont at Stand E64 in Hall 2B, 19-25 June 2023, Le Bourget, France

LE BOURGET, France, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont is showcasing solutions for the aerospace industry at the 54th International Paris Air Show, from 19 to 25 June 2023, at Le Bourget, just outside Paris. The company will feature a broad portfolio of aerospace solutions, including materials for space exploration and satellite applications.

DuPont proudly unveils a novel satellite model conceptualized by the visionary team at its Silicon Valley Innovation Center. This satellite model exemplifies the breadth of innovative solutions that DuPont materials enable. DuPont also highlights its DuPont™ Oasis® brand of aircraft wire insulations with proven reliability since its introduction in the 1990s. The latest addition of DuPont™ Oasis® FCC film is engineered to withstand greater than 1,000 volts, a necessary characteristic as the industry trends toward aircraft electrification and the growth of advanced air mobility.

Aerospace customers have relied on DuPont's innovation and material science expertise for more than 50 years to help solve specific challenges like weight reduction, performance stability at a wide range of temperatures, improved durability, high reliability, and manufacturing efficiencies. Our portfolio of trusted products enables a multitude of performance benefits from commercial aviation to space exploration and satellites. These materials improve the performance of jet engines and nacelles, electric motors, power electronics, battery components, and wire & cable through longer life, lighter weight, and higher temperature composites and plastics. DuPont aerospace solutions are deployed on a wide variety of commercial and military aircraft flying today and are specified by most Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

"At DuPont, we are proud to bring our design expertise to support and collaborate with our customers and strategic technology partners as we innovate together to develop the best possible customized solutions that meet the aerospace industry's challenges today and tomorrow," said Courtney Archer, Global Marketing Manager for Aerospace. "Our global Centers of Excellence (CoE) enable unique testing capabilities including evaluation, screening, and comparisons of new materials and designs, and precise simulation of application conditions to match customer requirements with the most sustainable, cost-effective product/application solutions."

DuPont's network of global CoE supports the current and emerging needs in the following areas:

Improving fuel efficiency and part performance, and lowering operating cost in aircraft engines

Improving sealing materials to reduce vacuum loss in electronics and semiconductor integrated circuit manufacturing for lower operating cost

Increasing safety and reliability with high-performance materials in Fluid and Materials Handling, and

Increasing component life by reducing wear and friction for better performance and fuel economy

At the International Paris Air Show 2023, DuPont will spotlight the following:

DuPont™ Oasis ® composite films for lightweight, durable, and reliable wire insulation, high-temperature resistance, low-smoke generation, and arc-propagation resistance. The corona-resistant Oasis ® FCC provides protection at high voltages.

DuPont™ Kapton ® polyimide films as a strong dielectric material with high thermal resistance that can also be functionalized for use in various applications such as thermal management.

DuPont™ Vespel ® polyimide parts and shapes for resistance to wear and friction, reliability in extreme conditions and lightweighting

DuPont™ Kalrez ® perfluoroelastomer parts for harsh chemical resistance, long service life and increased Mean Time Between Repairs (MTBR), and reduced cost of ownership

DuPont™ Pyralux ® laminates for insulation and lightweighting in power electronics and batteries

DuPont™ Temprion® ODBC for thermal management and improved efficiency of power electronics

About DuPont Electronics & Industrial

DuPont Electronics & Industrial is a global supplier of new technologies and performance materials serving the semiconductor, circuit board, display, digital and flexographic printing, healthcare, aerospace, industrial and transportation industries. From advanced technology centers worldwide, teams of talented research scientists and application experts work closely with customers, providing solutions, products, and technical services to enable next-generation technologies.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets, including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare, and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses, and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, ℠ or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.

