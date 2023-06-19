RAM Partners Dominates Online Reputation Rankings, Enhancing Property Performance for Multifamily Owners While Achieving Historic Company Growth

ATLANTA, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RAM Partners is thrilled to announce an astounding 26% of its communities have surged to the top 1% in the Online Reputation Power Rankings (ORA). This led to the industry-leading apartment management company reaching 6th place on the widely respected NMHC Top 50 Managers list for online reputation, marking the ninth straight year RAM has been ranked in the top ten. This achievement was accomplished while adding a historic number of units to the RAM portfolio.

RAM Partners has triumphed with an unparalleled presence in the ORA Rankings. These prestigious rankings, developed by J Turner Research, evaluate apartment properties and management companies based on online reviews and customer sentiment. "The growth and achievements of RAM Partners are all thanks to the contributions of our amazing team members," said Bill Leseman, President of RAM Partners. "Each RAM team member shares a common set of goals and takes immense pride in surpassing resident expectations."

RAM Partners firmly believes that reputation is earned and plays a crucial role in the success of its properties. The organization has developed initiatives to bolster positive reviews to maximize online visibility. This approach adds immense value to clients while boosting profits.

Jad Dersham, RAM Partner's Director of Digital Marketing and Reputation, said, "RAM's online reputation reflects our commitment of adding value for our clients and creating an extraordinary living experience. We have cemented our position as the industry leader by consistently generating exceptional online reviews."

About RAM Partners

RAM Partners manages over 70,000 apartment communities across 21 states and has a track record of success through dedication to superior service. RAM attributes success to its results-driven model: people, approach and partnership. Dedicated to providing the highest quality experience, each member of the RAM team shares a standard set of goals and takes pride in exceeding resident expectations. Entrusting properties to RAM Partners positively impacts the bottom line and is a smart move for everyone involved. For more information, visit rampartnersllc.com.

