NUTEX HEALTH ANNOUNCES THE OPENING OF A NEW HOSPITAL IN ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO

HOUSTON, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutex Health Inc. ("Nutex Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NUTX), a physician-led, technology-enabled integrated healthcare delivery system comprised of 20 state-of-the-art micro hospitals in 8 states and primary care-centric, risk-bearing physician networks, today announced the opening of its newest microhospital, Albuquerque ER & Hospital East. The hospital is conveniently located at 8220 Montgomery Blvd NE.

The new state-of-the-art 20,000 square foot 2-story facility is open 24/7, 365 days a year, and includes an emergency room with 8 private exam rooms, 4 private inpatient beds, as well as in-house imaging, pharmacy, and laboratory services.

This is Nutex Health's 2nd micro hospital in Albuquerque, accompanying Albuquerque ER & Hospital West. This new location supports Nutex's mission to make healthcare accessible to everyone, with a practice centered around the patient experience. The Company is thrilled to expand its reach and continue providing unparalleled patient care to Albuquerque and the surrounding areas.

"We are excited and honored to open the second location on the east side of Albuquerque. Following the success of our first location on the west side, and due to popular demand from the community, we were able to successfully complete this project to provide more accessibility to the great citizens of Albuquerque," stated Tom Vo, M.D., MBA, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nutex Health. "We are also happy to report that Fort Smith ER & Hospital in Arkansas, the first new hospital we opened in February of this year, is seeing robust patient volumes."

Headquartered in Houston, Texas and founded in 2011, Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) is a healthcare management and operations company with two divisions: a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division.

The Hospital Division owns, develops and operates innovative health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs). This division owns and operates 19 facilities in 8 states.

The Population Health Management division owns and operates provider networks such as Independent Physician Associations (IPAs). Through our Management Services Organization (MSO), we provide management, administrative and other support services to our affiliated hospitals and physician groups. Our cloud-based proprietary technology platform aggregates clinical and claims data across multiple settings, information systems and sources to create a holistic view of patients and providers, allowing us to deliver greater quality care more efficiently.

