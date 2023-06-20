Scholarship is Part of Black Employee Network's Initiative to Promote Diversity Within Cybersecurity Field

DENVER, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Optiv, the cyber advisory and solutions leader, has announced Oluwashemilore (Shemi) Olaoluwakitan Bukoye as the recipient of its annual Black Employee Network (BEN) scholarship.

Optiv Awards $10,000 Scholarship to Maryland High School Senior Shemi Bukoye (PRNewswire)

BEN is part of Optiv's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiative. The scholarship, open to Black, African American identifying STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) students, reflects Optiv's ongoing commitment to diversity within the cyber and information security fields.

Bukoye, a high school senior from Upper Marlboro, Md., will attend North Carolina A&T in the fall where he will study computer science, aspiring to become a cloud security engineer. In addition to graduating with a 4.21 cumulative GPA from the science and technology program at Oxon Hill High School, Bukoye also played varsity baseball and ran track and field.

Bukoye's interest in computer science began in the sixth grade after attending a computing camp at the University of Maryland. After four years of attendance, he became one of the camp's teaching assistants. There, he helped a diverse group of students explore website development. In his final year of high school he completed a research practicum project where he developed an automation system for a bioreactor that treats wastewater.

"This scholarship marks another milestone in my journey to working in cybersecurity," said Bukoye. "I discovered my passion and interest for cybersecurity in middle school, so I am grateful that the Optiv Black Employee Network is providing me the opportunity to reach my full potential as a black scholar in STEM. This scholarship is a true testament to my faith in the Lord."

Bukoye will receive a one-time scholarship of $10,000 to aid him in achieving his goals.

"The aim of our BEN scholarship is to make an impact on the lives of underrepresented individuals as we make room for more diversity in the cybersecurity and technology industries. It is an honor to support Shemi on his path toward professional greatness," said Marlee McAlpine, Optiv's senior DEI manager. "The future of cybersecurity is an inclusive and equitable one full of extremely talented practitioners."

Previous recipients include Lauren Harris at Princeton and AJ McCrory at James Madison University.

Optiv honors and embraces the diverse perspectives, ideas, backgrounds and experiences of its people. The company's approach to DEI is grounded in listening, learning and growing.

