GIN MARE™ ANNOUNCES ALCHEMIST AS THE ART OF HOSPITALITY AWARD WINNER AT THE WORLD'S 50 BEST RESTAURANT AWARDS, VALENCIA

VALENCIA, Spain, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gin Mare, the ultra premium gin and official gin partner of The World's 50 Best Restaurants, Valencia has named Alchemist, Copenhagen the winner of the Art of Hospitality Award. The award was presented to Alchemist for redefining hospitality with its multi-sensory dining experience.

The Alchemist dining experience is divided into several 'acts' taking the guests through different locations, styles of art and examples of extraordinary craftsmanship along the way – it's the realisation of head chef and mastermind Rasmus Munk's dream of a holistic dining experience.

Alchemist draws on elements from the world of gastronomy, theatre and art as well as science and technology to take guests on a journey unlike anything else they've experienced in a restaurant.

The Art of Hospitality Award gives a special recognition to a restaurant that has delivered a standout culinary experience where guests feel welcomed and connected to the space – from the menu concept to the service. Alchemist's holistic approach considers every element of the dining experience, providing guests with a multi-sensory experience like no other.

Alchemist takes over the No.1 spot from Atomix, New York who were presented the 2022 Art of Hospitality Award.

Lykke Metzger, General Manager, Alchemist says, "To receive this award is a tremendous honour, and it will be an energy boost for all the members of my amazing team at Alchemist. My vision for our front-of-house approach is 'invisible service'. We are all equal on the floor, no one stands out, and every little detail we do in service supports the dramatic structure and storytelling that carries our guests through the 5-6 hour experience."

To toast this year's awards Gin Mare showcased an exclusive menu, created in collaboration with award-winning chefs and bartenders at a two-day pop-up experience – Villa Mare. The menu included specially designed Gin Mare cocktails, inspired by Gin Mare's signature botanicals.

Alex Aves, Global Brand Director, Gin Mare says, "Gin Mare is built on sharing food, drinks, and welcoming hospitality. We're committed to recognising restaurants who deliver excellence and share our passion for bringing the Art of Hospitality to life, which Alchemist has showcased through its unique and highly conceptual dining experience"

William Drew, Director of Content, The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2023 says, "It's been great to team up with Gin Mare as the official gin partner and sponsor of the Art of Hospitality Award at The World's Best 50 Restaurants 2023 to provide an exhilarating Mediterranean food and drinks experience for attendees and to recognise the best in hospitality - congratulations to Alchemist ."

The name Gin Mare derives from the Latin term for the Mediterranean Sea, 'our sea' – Mare Nostrum – and encapsulates a Mediterranean lifestyle built on sharing food, drinks, and welcoming hospitality. With a unique blend of botanicals that are key to Mediterranean gastronomy including basil, rosemary, thyme and Arbequina olives, Gin Mare pairs perfectly with food.

Since 2002, The World's 50 Best Restaurants has reflected the diversity of the world's culinary landscape. The annual list of the world's most prestigious restaurants provides a snapshot of some of the best destinations for unique culinary experiences, in addition to being a barometer for and a pioneer of global gastronomic trends. The 50 Best family also includes Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants, Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, Middle East & North Africa's 50 Best Restaurants, The World's 50 Best Hotels, The World's 50 Best Bars, Asia's 50 Best Bars, North America's 50 Best Bars, 50 Best Discovery and the #50BestTalks series, all of which are owned and run by William Reed. 50 Best aims to bring together communities across the hospitality sector to foster collaboration, inclusivity, diversity and discovery and help drive positive change.

