Massachusetts State 911 Department - Partnerships that Facilitate Growth

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Partnering with Equature in 2012, the Massachusetts State 911 Department progressed into one of Equature's most valued and important partnerships helping us grow in both robust customer support services and understanding our customers' voices. Maintaining our shared experience, Equature grew into a leading provider of cloud-based NG9-1-1 recording solutions with enhanced AI based user interface capabilities. Equature' s enhanced NextGen technology incorporates Audio, Video, Data, Analytics, and Location Information

Built to serve public safety (PRNewswire)

We partnered with Equature for over a decade now. They have an intuitive user interface and a reliable product.

The Massachusetts State 911 Department provides for an efficient and reliable 9-1-1 system for all residents and visitors of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. The Massachusetts State 911 Department also provides specialized telephone equipment for people with disabilities and makes available funding to communities in support of their local 9-1-1 call centers. The Massachusetts State 911 Department oversees and supports the statewide i3 aligned NG9-1-1 system.

The Massachusetts State 911 Department and Equature partnership exemplifies a trusted, steadfast relationship that results from working together in an open communication environment, adapting to the dynamics of managing over 200 PSAPs and Emergency Communication Centers.

As observed by Norm Fournier, Massachusetts State 911 Department Deputy Executive Director, "We partnered with Equature for over a decade now. They have an intuitive user interface and a reliable product. Equature has quality people who deliver great service and can meet the high standards of the Massachusetts State 911 Department."

Equature is proud of our over 11-year partnership with an organization with the integrity, foresightedness, and demand for excellence for their customers that is Massachusetts State 911 Department.

Please contact Equature to learn how you can develop a partnering experience that meets your calls for excellence and an innovative technology partner that will ensure your path for growth is cleared for many years to come.

Media Contact:

Tiffany Chan

tchan@equature.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Equature