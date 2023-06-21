RADY CHILDREN'S RANKED AMONG THE 10 BEST CHILDREN'S HOSPITALS IN THE NATION FOR THE FIRST TIME

RADY CHILDREN'S RANKED AMONG THE 10 BEST CHILDREN'S HOSPITALS IN THE NATION FOR THE FIRST TIME

Hospital Achieves Honor Roll Status in U.S. News & World Report's Annual Survey

SAN DIEGO, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in its history, Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego has been named by U.S. News & World Report to its 2023-2024 Best Children's Hospitals Honor Roll, a distinction awarded to only 10 children's hospitals nationwide.

Rady Children's achieves Honor Roll status for the first time in its history. (PRNewswire)

Achieving the Honor Roll is a tribute to our team for providing the highest level of care to our patients and families.

Rady Children's had five specialties rank among the top 10 in the nation (Pediatric Cardiology & Heart Surgery #3; Orthopedics #6; Neonatology #7; Neurology & Neurosurgery #8; Diabetes & Endocrine Disorders #8) and maintained its seven-year streak of achieving rankings in all 10 specialties surveyed. Only 23 hospitals nationwide were ranked in all 10 specialties.

Rady Children's 2023–2024 complete rankings are as follows:

Cardiology & Heart Surgery 3 Orthopedics 6 Neonatology 7 Neurology & Neurosurgery 8 Diabetes & Endocrinology 8 Nephrology 13 Urology 14 Pulmonology & Lung Surgery 17 Cancer 21 Gastroenterology & GI Surgery 34



"I'm so proud of our incredible nurses, doctors, researchers and team members from every department and division across Rady Children's and the UC San Diego School of Medicine," said Patrick Frias, MD, President and CEO of Rady Children's. "Achieving Honor Roll status is a tribute to their unwavering dedication to providing the highest level of care to our patients and families."

U.S. News, together with RTI International, a North Carolina-based research and consulting firm, collected and analyzed data from 199 children's hospitals and surveyed thousands of pediatric specialists. One hundred twenty-two children's hospitals completed the comprehensive survey comprised of more than 2,000 questions. Those awarded a "Best" designation excelled at factors such as clinical outcomes, level and quality of hospital resources directly related to patient care and expert opinion among pediatric specialists.

"For 17 years, U.S. News has provided comprehensive information to help parents of sick children and their doctors find the best children's hospital to treat their illness or condition," said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. "Children's hospitals that are on the Honor Roll transcend in providing exceptional specialized care."

The rankings are the most comprehensive source of quality-related information on U.S. pediatric hospitals



For more information on the U.S. News Best Children's Hospitals , explore Facebook , Twitter and Instagram using #BestHospitals.

Media Contact:

Ben Metcalf

(619) 822-8593

bmetcalf@rchsd.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego