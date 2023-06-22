G2 Ranks Greenhouse As #1 Software in 14 Categories

Continued investments in new products and services helped secure Greenhouse the #1 position in the G2 Grid® Report for Applicant Tracking Systems Summer 2023, Greenhouse continues to be a Leader across market segments and categories

NEW YORK, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenhouse , the hiring operating system for people-first companies, today announced it has been recognized as the #1 software in 14 categories in the 2023 Summer Report including Best Applicant Tracking Systems , Best Mid-Market Applicant Tracking Systems and the Best Enterprise Applicant Tracking Systems. Greenhouse was also recognized as the #1 software in Candidate Relationship Management and Diversity Recruiting.

Greenhouse is trusted by over 7,000 of the world's smartest and most successful companies as a partner providing industry-leading software that brings a strategic hiring approach to the recruiting process. With a structured hiring foundation, Greenhouse helps companies to promote more fair and equitable hiring practices and make more data-driven decisions for continuous improvement.

In 2023, Greenhouse focused its attention on new product investments , launching three new Greenhouse product features to help organizations strengthen their hiring processes and drive measurable results with functionality that elevates accountability. The three features – Greenhouse Goals , Greenhouse Onboarding new hire goals and Pay transparency – join a robust set of existing tools to help increase company-wide accountability and efficiency in hiring.

As a result, G2 has recognized Greenhouse as the Global Applicant Tracking System and ranked Greenhouse #1 software in 14 categories including:

Grid® Report for Applicant Tracking Systems

Enterprise Grid® Report for Applicant Tracking Systems

Mid-Market Grid® Report for Applicant Tracking Systems

Grid® Report for Candidate Relationship Management

Grid® Report for Diversity Recruiting

Enterprise Results Index for Onboarding

Grid® Report for Recruitment Platforms

Europe Regional Grid® Report for Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS)

Enterprise Europe Regional Grid® Report for Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS)

Mid-Market United Kingdom Regional Grid® Report for Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS)

G2 ranked Greenhouse in the top 3 in 33 categories and awarded the company 28 Ledger badgers, for a total 33 awards for Greenhouse in the G2 Summer Report. Greenhouse has been recognized as a leader in EMEA as it ranks #1 in the Europe Regional Grid® Report for Applicant Tracking Systems overall and is #1 for Enterprise and Mid-Market companies in the region specifically.

"Providing the best and most efficient software for our customers is a goal, and something we strive towards at Greenhouse," said Sean Murray, Chief Revenue Officer, Greenhouse Software. "We believe in putting people first and working with people-first companies to help them hire fairly. For us, recognition as the #1 software in 14 categories in the G2 Summer Report is a reflection of our award-winning support and ability to deliver innovative solutions to our customers. A modern hiring work tech stack champions better hiring, and is one of the most powerful tools for driving companies' progress and success."

Enterprise Greenhouse customer testimonials from G2:

"Extremely user-friendly and allows for easy modifications if required. Implementation was seamless, even for a global organization like ours."

Sara Fatima

Head of Global Talent Acquisition at Verifone

"To this day, Greenhouse's reporting is by far the most comprehensive and easiest to use. It's important that I'm able to pull recruiting metrics to understand the success of our initiatives and identify future areas of opportunity. Greenhouse helps me do just that."

Haley Ennes

Recruitment Enablement Senior Program Manager at Sprout Social, Inc

"Greenhouse provides the tools to facilitate inclusive hiring that ensures our workforce has the best talent regardless of race, ethnicity, and religion. It also shares recruitment tips with our hiring managers to reduce any potential for bias."

Dennis Smith

Senior Manager Talent Acquisition at Smartsheet

As the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 is visited by 80 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. Recognition on G2's reports is earned by software products and companies that provide best-in-class customer service products and experiences for their customers.

To learn more about these rankings and Greenhouse, view the G2 Grid® Report for Applicant Tracking Systems Summer 2023 .

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Methodology

G2 Research Scoring Methodologies

About Greenhouse

Greenhouse is the hiring operating system for people-first companies.

Our industry-leading software brings a structured hiring approach to any company's process, helping to promote more fair and equitable hiring practices and more data-driven decisions so companies can continuously get better at hiring.

We've helped over 7,000 companies turn talent into their competitive advantage, so they can hire for what's next. Some of the smartest and most successful companies like HubSpot, Buzzfeed, J.D. Power, Scout24 and The Knot Worldwide use Greenhouse for data and guidance on the behaviors and capabilities they need to improve their overall hiring performance as they move up the Hiring™ Maturity curve .

Greenhouse has won numerous awards including Fortune Best Workplaces (2019-2022), Inc. Magazine Best Workplace (2018 – 2022), Glassdoor #1 Best Place to Work, Forbes Cloud 100, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, Crain's Best Places to Work NYC and Mogul's Top 100 Workplaces for Diverse Representation (2022).

