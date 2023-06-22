Gala Music Launches Epic Giveaway Campaign: Win the Coin that Started it All!

JACKSON, Wyo. , June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gala Music, global web3 music leader will be giving web3 enthusiasts a chance to win the coin that started it all! Launched on June 9th and running until June 29th, Gala Music invites fans to participate in an exclusive opportunity to win the legendary coin that initiated a global revolution - Bitcoin!

Just as Bitcoin transformed the financial industry, Gala Music is revolutionizing the music landscape with its innovative platform. The giveaway campaign reflects Gala Music's commitment to empowering artists and music lovers alike, championing creativity, and redefining the future of the music industry. In addition to the Bitcoin, Gala Music are also giving 300 lucky music fans the chance to win earning enabled tracks.

You can enter the Gala Music giveaway here . The process is quick and straightforward, ensuring that anyone can participate and seize this once-in-a-lifetime chance. The lucky winner will be drawn on June 30th and announced on Gala Music's Twitter Page.

"This giveaway campaign is a celebration of Gala Music's mission to disrupt the music industry and celebrate a new era of artistic freedom and ownership," said CEO Sarah Buxton (Bux), "Just as Bitcoin symbolized the power of decentralization, Gala Music empowers artists and connects them directly with their fans, creating a more transparent and equitable music ecosystem."

The winner of the Gala Music giveaway will not only claim the coveted Bitcoin but will also become a part of the Gala Music movement, joining a passionate community of artists, fans, and industry pioneers dedicated to shaping the future of music.

To learn more about Gala Music, visit their website here . Stay tuned to Gala Music's official social media channels for updates, winner announcements, and future exciting developments.

