Realtor.com® 2023 Forecast Update: Home Prices Expected to See a Slight Decline

Mortgage rates could drop to 6% by year-end, but the total count of home sales is likely to be the lowest since 2012

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mortgage rate lock-in will continue to be a major challenge for the housing market in the remainder of 2023, according to the Realtor.com® 2023 Forecast Update . While prices have eased slightly, higher mortgage rates are hurting affordability, and many of those who already own a home are not incentivized to list. As a result, the total number of home sales (projected to be down 15.8% to 4.2 million) is likely to be at its lowest point since 2012. On the rental side, prices are expected to drop slightly on the year (-0.9%), as strong multi-family construction is improving inventory.

"High inflation and the Fed's actions to curb it have had a significant impact on the housing market this year. And while inflation has begun to ease, the sustained spike in mortgage rates was enough to stifle the housing market after several years of low rates and strong activity," said Realtor.com® Chief Economist Danielle Hale. "The housing market has really seen a double whammy in 2023, with a retrenchment in the number of homes for sale coupled with still-high prices and mortgage rates that have kept both first-time and repeat buyers on the sidelines."

Revised 2023 Housing Forecast

Housing Indicator Realtor.com® 2023

Revised Forecast Realtor.com® 2023

Forecast (Nov. 2022) 2022 Historical Data Mortgage Rates Average 6.4%

throughout the year,

6.1% by end of year Average 7.4%

throughout the year,

7.1% by end of year Average 5.3%, 6.7%

at end of year Existing Home

Median Sales Price

Appreciation - 0.6 % +5.4 % +10.2 % Existing Home

Sales - 15.8% 4.2 million -14.1% 4.5 million -17.8% 5.0 million Existing Home For-

Sale Inventory - 5 % +22.8 %

Single-Family

Home Housing

Starts -19.6% 0.8 million -5.4% 0.9 million -10.6% 1.0 million Homeownership

Rate 65.7 % 65.7 % 65.8 % Rent Change -0.9 % +6.3 % +10.9 %

Affordability improving, but still a long way to go

Home prices have been supported by persistent underbuilding relative to household growth over the last decade, but low affordability has had an outsized impact on demand. As a result, Realtor.com® now expects a modest decline in home prices of 0.6% for the year. The expectation is that mortgage rates will also be slightly lower than originally anticipated, but not low enough to bring down buying costs until the end of the year. As inflation is expected to cool gradually, we expect that mortgage rates will start to do the same beginning mid-year and nearing 6% by the end of the year. For the year as a whole, the cost of a mortgage is expected to be up 10.5% compared to 2022.

Mortgage rate lock-in effect impacting inventory

Realtor.com® expects home sales to decline 15.8% in 2023 for a total of about 4.2 million sales for the year, the smallest annual total since 2012. Mortgage rate lock-in has been a stronger factor than initially expected, and the number of homes for sale has not met initial projections. As a result, the expectation now is for inventory levels to slip 5% for the year, and not the growth projected in the initial forecast.

"The vast majority of homeowners locked in low rates during the pandemic and aren't particularly excited to give them up in order to buy a new home, unless they really need to move for personal reasons," said Hale.

Rental prices pull back

Challenging conditions in the housing market will lead many to continue renting, driving ongoing demand for rentals through the second half of 2023. However, the strong uptick in new multi-family construction and people choosing to stay in their unit in order to save money is likely to decrease competition for new units and lead to a slight annual decline in rental prices (-0.9%). However, despite this pull-back, rental prices are still historically high with the average rent about $350 more than it was pre-pandemic.

Other economic factors to consider

Despite the Fed's tightening, the economy and labor markets have shown resilience. And while paychecks haven't kept pace with inflation, Americans have dipped into pandemic savings and continued to spend money. While this is boosting the current economy, it could have an impact in the future if consumers burn through savings and need to rely on high-interest debt.

About Realtor.com®

Realtor.com® is an open real estate marketplace built for everyone. Realtor.com® pioneered the world of digital real estate more than 25 years ago. Today, through its website and mobile apps, Realtor.com® is a trusted guide for consumers, empowering more people to find their way home by breaking down barriers, helping them make the right connections, and creating confidence through expert insights and guidance. For professionals, Realtor.com® is a trusted partner for business growth, offering consumer connections and branding solutions that help them succeed in today's on-demand world. Realtor.com® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc. For more information, visit Realtor.com®.

