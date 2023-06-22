RIO BEACH® Introduces Best in Beach ANCHORX™ Umbrella

WATERTOWN, Conn., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RIO Beach™, an industry leader in beach gear acquired by ShelterLogic Group Inc. in 2018, is pleased to introduce NEW RIO Beach™ and Tommy Bahama Beach Umbrellas with the Patent Pending ANCHORX™ anchoring system. With beach safety in mind, these 6-ft. and 7-ft. beach umbrellas feature added wind stability with the NEW ANCHORX™ system for windy beach days.

"The RIO Beach brand is an expert in developing products that are innovative and accurately aligned with what we know people want to buy," said Rob Silinski, President of ShelterLogic Group Inc. "RIO Beach is not only committed to bringing fashion-forward aesthetics to the market, but also strives to deliver quality construction and consumer safety to our product lines."

The patent pending ANCHORX system adds a 19 x 19 in. surface area to the built-in sand auger that is easy to set up and take down and is designed to keep the umbrella stable, safe, and upright on even the windiest beach days. In addition to the safer anchoring system, the RIO Beach and Tommy Bahama Beach Umbrellas with ANCHORX feature a built-in wind vent to provide increased airflow and maximum stability. The umbrellas also come recommended by the Skin Care Foundation thanks to them being UPF rated for ultimate sun protection.

"We are thrilled to have the Skin Care Foundation seal on our patented, premium umbrellas for the RIO Beach and Tommy Bahama branded beach gear. We feel passionately about sun protection for our customers and this partnership brings it all together," said Silinski.

RIO Beach offers high-quality beach chairs, beach umbrellas, and beach coolers for generations of customers. Originally founded in 1947 with a line of outdoor furniture, the brand expanded into beach gear in the 1980s, continuing on to make premium products under the RIO brand and for the Tommy Bahama brand, including beach gear, gazabos, lawn chairs, and other outdoor lifestyle products.

For more information on ANCHORX, RIO Beach or Tommy Bahama beach gear, please visit www.ShelterLogic.com, TommyBahama.com or watch the RIO Beach ANCHORX video here.

About RIO Beach™

RIO Beach has been an industry leader in beach lifestyle gear for over 40 years, bringing fashion and quality to every product design. Since its inception, the company has been committed to service, quality and innovation, developing trend-right products that are innovatively and accurately aligned with what we know people want to buy and built with the highest quality standards in the industry.

About ShelterLogic Group Inc.

ShelterLogic Group is the world leader in shade, shelter, storage, and outdoor lifestyle. Founded in 1991, ShelterLogic has grown into a family of brands including RIO Beach, Quik Shade, Arrow Storage, Sojag, and ShelterLogic branded product. In addition to owned brands, ShelterLogic is the licensee for Tommy Bahama®, Life is Good®, Margaritaville®, and Scotts® Miracle-Gro®.

For additional information, please visit www.shelterlogic.com .

