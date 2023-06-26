PLAY.WORKS LAUNCHES WHEEL OF FORTUNE GAME ON ROKU

The most successful syndicated program in the history of television joins the world's leading Play.Works roster of CTV Games

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Play.Works , the number one provider of Connected TV (CTV) games and original TV channels, today announced the launch of the Wheel of Fortune Game on Roku.

Spin the wheel, solve puzzles, and train your brain playing the official Wheel of Fortune game on Roku with family and friends. Guess letters and watch them appear on the iconic puzzle board. This new game from Play.Works also features a unique game within a game, that takes you from state to state across the USA, from Alabama to Wyoming, as you level up.

"Streaming video has ignited a CTV revolution and with games, we are seeing its potential explode," said Jonathan Boltax, CEO of Play.Works. "CTV owners are digital natives and crave interactive content – they don't just want to watch their favorite shows, they want to play them! As one of the most successful game shows of all-time, Wheel of Fortune is an obvious fit for CTV. It is a crown jewel in the Play.Works' CTV game catalog, the largest of any publisher with over 200 titles and growing quickly."

Viewers can begin enjoying the free Wheel of Fortune game on the ROKU platform today and the Play.Works' game will roll out on other CTV platforms in coming months.

ABOUT PLAY.WORKS

Play.Works (www.play.works) is the #1 provider of CTV games and original TV channels designed to engage viewers with fun gaming experiences on the primary screen. Play.Works has the largest CTV games catalog in the world with over 400+ titles built from the ground-up, including Play.Works originals, Crossy Road, Trivia Crack, Doodle Jump, and classic games from Atari®. Play.Works' video AVOD and FAST channels, including Like Nastya, PW Kids®, Ninja Kidz TV and BRB Travel + Food®, feature original television programming from top creators and new voices. Play.Works CTV games and video services have a combined reach of over 250 million homes, and can be found on world leading players such as Comcast, Cox, SKY, Roku, Vizio, LG, Samsung and most major pay TV platforms in North America and the UK.

