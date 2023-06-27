BlackBerry Announces Election Results for the Company's Board of Directors

WATERLOO, ON, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced today that the eight nominees listed in the company's management proxy circular, dated May 5, 2023, for the company's annual and special meeting held on June 27, 2023, were elected as directors to serve until BlackBerry's next Annual General Meeting (AGM) or until their successors are elected or appointed. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited) (PRNewswire)

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld John Chen 202,496,816 79.93 % 50,842,670 20.07 % Michael A. Daniels 194,613,306 76.82 % 58,726,180 23.18 % Timothy Dattels 240,446,068 94.91 % 12,893,418 5.09 % Lisa Disbrow 239,873,532 94.68 % 13,465,955 5.32 % Richard Lynch 221,534,719 87.45 % 31,804,768 12.55 % Laurie Smaldone Alsup 194,125,302 76.63 % 59,214,184 23.37 % V. Prem Watsa 205,475,261 81.11 % 47,864,226 18.89 % Wayne Wouters 240,118,843 94.78 % 13,220,646 5.22 %

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 235M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Media Contact:

BlackBerry Media Relations

(519) 597-7273

mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

Investor Contact:

BlackBerry Investor Relations

(519) 888-7465

investorrelations@BlackBerry.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited