DAISO CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING OF 100TH STORE AT STONESTOWN GALLERIA, SAN FRANCISCO

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Daiso, the renowned global retail chain offering a wide range of affordable and unique products, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its 100th store at Stonestown Galleria in San Francisco. This momentous occasion will take place on July 22, marking a significant milestone in Daiso's continued expansion and commitment to providing exceptional shopping experiences to its customers. "We are thrilled to open our 100th store at Stonestown Galleria in San Francisco," said Jack Williams, Chief Retail Operations Officer for Daiso USA. "This achievement reflects the dedication and support of our customers who have embraced Daiso's unique concept and diverse product range. We are excited to provide an exceptional shopping experience to the vibrant San Francisco community and look forward to serving our customers with the utmost care and dedication."

The new Daiso store at Stonestown Galleria encompasses 5,115 square feet and promises to be a haven for shoppers seeking quality merchandise at affordable prices. With its extensive range of products spanning various categories, including Japanese inspired home decor, stationery, food, and more, Daiso has become synonymous with accessible and innovative offerings. John Clarke, Chief Development Officer for Daiso USA says, "California based Daiso customers have shown us through our online business and social media their desire for us to have more stores within the state, influencing our immediate growth strategy in this region. We currently operate 99 units in 7 states with more states opening in 2024."

The grand opening of the Daiso store at Stonestown Galleria will showcase the brand's commitment to quality, affordability, and customer satisfaction. Shoppers can expect to find a treasure trove of products that cater to their needs, all while experiencing the fun and inviting atmosphere that Daiso is known for.

To celebrate this landmark event, Daiso has planned an exciting grand opening weekend for its valued customers. On both Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23, the first 100 customers to shop at the Stonestown Galleria location and make a minimum purchase of $30 will receive a custom tote bag filled with goodies. These special offerings are Daiso's way of expressing gratitude to its loyal customers and welcoming new shoppers to the Daiso community.

Daiso invites customers and members of the media to join in the celebration of this significant milestone. The Stonestown Galleria Daiso is on the 2nd Floor near neighboring tenants Verizon and Sephora and is open Mon-Thu 10am-8pm, Fri-Sat 10am-9pm, Sun 11am-7pm.

About Daiso:

Daiso is a global retail chain founded in Japan, known for its vast array of unique and affordable products across various categories such as household goods, stationery, beauty, and more. Daiso entered the US market in 2005 and continues to expand its global footprint while maintaining its commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. The Daiso US headquarters is located in La Mirada, CA.

