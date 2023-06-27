If You Can Dream It, You Can Stream It: SodaStream® Releases New Creative Platform

The Sparkling Water Brand Highlights the Endless Possibilities of Beverage Creation in New Brand Campaign

PURCHASE, N.Y., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SodaStream®, the world's leading sparkling water brand, is launching a new marketing platform spotlighting the endless beverage creations possible with their at-home sparkling water makers. The new creative tagline, 'If You Can Dream It, You Can Stream it,' conveys an emotional message that invites viewers to break free from the status quo and explore their creative horizons. By offering a refreshing alternative to the ordinary, SodaStream empowers individuals to personalize and reimagine their world in sparkling new ways.

The initial launch features two spots: 'Dream It' Tastemakers of the World and 'Dream It' Endless Possibilities, both showcasing a distinctive uplifting scene from a viewpoint inside the SodaStream bottle and inside the carbonation bubbles. The first film embodies the spirit of the SodaStream generation of Dreamers and Streamers, serving as an inspiring anthem and empowering individuals to shape the world around them. The second film shows party-goers customizing their sparkling water by adding their favorite PepsiCo brand flavors, including Pepsi, Starry, bubly and fresh garnishes. Both films demonstrate how SodaStream opens a world of possibilities to imagine what a can can't – to dream up innovative ideas, new flavors, and limitless sparkling ways to customize your world. With a powerful consumer-first manifesto, the campaign celebrates the tastemaker as "no matter your dream, you can make it a reality with SodaStream". View both spots on YouTube here and here.

With this creative platform, SodaStream leans into their new Push for Better global positioning and brand purpose. When a simple push-of-a-button sets in motion a stream of positive change for consumers and the planet. SodaStream revealed its new positioning at the end of last year, and this marks the first US campaign that brings to life the premium experience customers can continue to expect with SodaStream.

"Through our new 'Dream It, Stream It' campaign, we aim to inspire individuals to unleash their creativity and break free from the norm," says Christina Eisenberg, Global Marketing Vice President of SodaStream U.S. "Our innovative campaign fully embraces our key pillars of personalization, wellness, and sustainability; delivering a message that seamlessly resonates with individuals who aspire to lead a customizable, health-conscious, and eco-friendly lifestyle. We believe this campaign truly embodies the spirit of our brand, and we can't wait to see the incredible ways in which our customers will reimagine their world with SodaStream."

Created by the advertising agency Energy BBDO, the campaign is now live throughout SodaStream's brand channels. The :30, :15, :06 spots will run across connected television, digital and social channels along with content being rolling out in other global markets, including Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

"'If You Can Dream It, You Can Stream It" encapsulates the shared values of SodaStream consumers and the brand, emphasizing the transformative power of customization," says Jonathan Fussell and Robin Laurens, Executive Creative Directors of Energy BBDO. "Our goal was to craft a powerful mantra that resonates with consumers who want to join us in revolutionizing how the world drinks."

SodaStream continues to revolutionize the beverage industry and change the way the world drinks by delivering elevated experiences to consumers and empowering them to make better choices for themselves and for the planet. For more information on SodaStream, follow @SodaStream on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Pinterest.

