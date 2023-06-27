ONE NIGHT ONLY WITH AL PACINO ON THE 40TH ANNIVERSARY OF SCARFACE PRESENTED BY EXPERIENCE WITH, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH BLEAULIVE AND CAPTURE STUDIO GROUP

MIAMI , June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- December 9, 2023 marks the 40th anniversary of the release date of Scarface, one of the most infamous feature films in history, which was largely filmed at Fontainebleau Miami Beach. In celebration of this legendary film, Experience With in partnership with BleauLive and Capture Studio Group, is pleased to announce "Experience With Al Pacino."

Al Pacino, one of the most influential actors of the 20th century, has received numerous accolades during his esteemed career including, but not limited to an Academy Award, two Tony Awards, and two Primetime Emmy Awards, making him one of the few performers to have achieved the Triple Crown of Acting.

The black-tie, VIP gala will feature a savory dining experience, followed by an electrifying hour of storytelling and a moderated question-and-answer session with the iconic Al Pacino. The evening will be complemented by musical accompaniments, a rare auction filled with unique Al Pacino memorabilia, and brand partnership activations. The once-in-a-lifetime evening will take place at Sparkle Theater located inside Fontainebleau Miami Beach on Saturday, December 9th with doors opening at 4:45pm. Ticket and event information can be found by visiting https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/al-pacino-scarface.

The BleauLive Experiential Event Series continues the legacy of hosting iconic entertainment artists that design the culture at Fontainebleau Miami Beach. From the days when The Rat Pack and Elvis graced the stage, to today's history-making 2023 programming. In recent years, celebrities including Lady Gaga, Maroon 5, Pitbull, Doja Cat, Alesso, Snoop Dogg, Marshmello, Calvin Harris, David Guetta, Mike Tyson, The Weeknd, and Justin Bieber have brought unique and iconic memories to guests.

All BleauLive event information, tickets, and VIP table packages can be found by visiting www.BleauLive.com.

Saturday, December 9th

Doors open at 4:45pm

Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Sparkle Theater

4441 Collins Ave

Miami Beach, FL 33140

Exclusive events company based in the United Kingdom, on a mission to bring our amazing events to the USA!

Delivering the highest quality 'Experience With' LIVE events with the most influential and inspirational guests in the WORLD!

Previous events with Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, Mel Gibson, Jean Claude Van Damme, Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Mike Tyson, Conor McGregor

www.experiencewith.com

A spectacular blend of Golden Era glamour and modern luxury, Fontainebleau Miami Beach merges striking design, contemporary art, music, fashion and history into a vibrant guest experience. A revered landmark and symbol of style and sophistication since its opening in 1954, Fontainebleau Miami Beach boasts 1,504 guestrooms and suites appointed with lavish amenities; the world-renowned LIV™ Nightclub, 12 restaurants and lounges including AAA Four Diamond signature restaurant Hakkasan; the 40,000-square-foot Lapis Spa with mineral-rich water therapies and invigorating treatments; a dramatic oceanfront pool-scape offering lush cabanas; and is home to BleauLive, the innovative concert series that combines intimate performances with memorable weekend escapes. For general information or accommodations at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, visit www.fontainebleau.com or call 1.877.512.8002.

BleauLive Experiential Event Series continues the legacy of hosting iconic entertainment artists that design the culture at The Fontainebleau Miami Beach. From the days when The Rat Pack and Elvis graced the stage, to today's history-making programming and live concert series, celebrities including Lady Gaga, Calvin Harris, Snoop Dogg, Marshmello, Doja Cat, and David Guetta have brought unique and iconic moments and memories to guests. With over 40 dates already slated in the 2023 calendar year, the series of events features platinum-selling artists, comedy shows, fashion events, and more. All event information, tickets, and VIP table packages can be found by visiting www.BleauLive.com . For sponsorship opportunities and VIP packages, contact info@BleauLive.com .

Capture Studio Group is an entertainment hybrid of physical studio locations, as well as a full-service marketing, digital, and communications agency. We partner with brands to bring them to life in ways that are relevant, impactful, and direct, driving groundbreaking results. With a focused expertise on Live Events, our concept-driven, consumer-focused approach leverages multiple platforms enabling us to hone and activate brand messages through meaningful experiences that maximize impact and engagement. We help our clients build unstoppable, world-class brands that stand apart.

