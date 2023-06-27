Percheron Capital Expands Pest Control Services Platform

Extends Presence in Attractive Markets and Positions Platform for Continued Rapid Expansion

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Percheron Capital ("Percheron"), a private equity firm focused on partnering with high-quality essential services businesses, today announced that its pest control services platform has established partnerships with Lookout Pest Control, LLC ("Lookout Pest Control") and Any Pest, Inc. ("Any Pest") – two leading pest control providers in the Southeast. These partnerships extend the platform's presence in large and growing pest control markets, positioning the business for rapid growth throughout the region.

Established in partnership with industry leader Mike St. Clair, the platform is focused on building a premier network of pest control services providers through acquisitions and organic growth in the growing, resilient, and very fragmented pest control market. The high-growth platform is committed to providing exceptional customer service and being an employer of choice in the industry by supporting team members through training, technology, and career advancement programs. Percheron continues to seek additional partnerships and is in active discussions with several leading businesses.

Founded in 1983 and 1989, respectively, Lookout Pest Control and Any Pest provide general pest, termite control, and other pest control services in Tennessee and Georgia and have dedicated, long-tenured team members, loyal customer bases, and reputations for outstanding customer service.

"We are proud that over the last four decades our family business has been known for delivering high-quality service with the utmost integrity," said Chad and Robb Haney, second-generation co-owners of Lookout Pest Control. "Maintaining that legacy and supporting our employees was paramount in selecting a partner, and it was immediately apparent that the Percheron team is strongly aligned with our core values."

"We are thrilled to partner with Percheron to support Any Pest's next stage of growth," added Kathy and Nello Montesi, co-owners of Any Pest. "We look forward to leveraging Percheron's substantial experience supporting high-growth, acquisitive services businesses."

"Our partnerships are anchored with the shared mission of building an industry-leading pest control business that is the service provider, employer, and acquirer of choice in the markets we operate," said Mike St. Clair, CEO of Percheron's pest control services platform. "We are excited to continue building a premier network of pest control businesses with like-minded operators who, like Lookout Pest Control and Any Pest, are dedicated to providing their communities with high-quality pest control solutions."

Chris Lawler, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Percheron, commented, "The Lookout Pest Control and Any Pest teams have built impressive businesses as demonstrated by their high customer retention rates, strong technician productivity, and consistent organic growth. We look forward to leveraging Percheron's significant operational resources and Mike's deep industry expertise to support the rapid expansion of a leading platform in this attractive industry."

About Percheron Capital

Percheron Capital is a private equity firm focused on partnering with exceptional teams to build market-leading essential services businesses. The firm's purpose is to support high-quality businesses to accelerate growth and enhance long-term value. Percheron has over $2 billion in regulatory assets under management and focuses on investing in strong services businesses in resilient end markets. For more information, please visit www.percheron.com.

About Percheron Pest Control Platform

Percheron Capital's pest control services platform is focused on building a premier network of pest control services providers through acquisitions and organic growth in the growing, resilient, and very fragmented pest control market. The high-growth platform is committed to providing exceptional customer service and being an employer of choice in the industry by supporting team members through training, technology, and career advancement programs. The platform is actively seeking additional partnerships with best-in-class pest control businesses. For more information, please visit Percheron Pest Control Platform.

Company Contact

For business leaders interested in partnership opportunities, please contact Priya Saraswati.

Priya Saraswati, Head of Business Development

Percheron Capital

psaraswati@percheroncapital.com

(415) 738-4358

Media Contact

Woomi Yun / Erik Carlson

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

(212) 355-4449

View original content:

SOURCE Percheron Capital