DAISO ANNOUNCES NEW DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN TEXAS, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH FLEXE AND JT LOGISTICS

DALLAS, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Daiso, a leading retail company specializing in Japanese-inspired products, is delighted to announce the opening of its second US Distribution Center. The new facility, established in collaboration with Flexe and JT Logistics, will commence operations in July, serving as a pivotal hub for the company's expanding network.

New Daiso distribution center in Texas. (PRNewswire)

Daiso's decision to establish a distribution center in DeSoto, Texas aligns with its strategic vision of enhancing operational efficiency and meeting the increasing demand for its unique product range. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction and convenience, this investment marks an important milestone for Daiso's growth and expansion plans in the United States.

The collaboration with Flexe and JT Logistics brings together the expertise and capabilities of two renowned industry leaders. Flexe, the programmatic logistics leader, delivers supply chain flexibility through its technology platform and warehouse network. JT Logistics, a leading logistics service provider and Flexe Logistics Network operator, offers its expertise in managing seamless distribution operations.

"We are thrilled to announce the opening of our new distribution center in Texas," said Marie Christensen, VP of Supply Chain for Daiso. "This facility will not only enable us to enhance our operational capabilities but also ensure timely and efficient delivery of our products to our valued customers. We are excited to partner with Flexe and JT Logistics, and we are confident that their expertise will play a crucial role in our growth strategy."

About Daiso:

Daiso is a global retail chain founded in Japan, known for its vast array of unique and affordable products across various categories such as household goods, stationery, beauty, and more. Daiso entered the US market in 2005 as it continues to expand its global footprint while maintaining its commitment to quality and innovation. The Daiso US headquarters is located in La Mirada, CA.

About Flexe:

Flexe solves the hardest omnichannel logistics problems for the world's largest retailers and brands. Integrating technology, open logistics networks and elastic economic models allows Flexe customers to move fast, at scale and with precision. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Seattle, Flexe brings deep logistics expertise and enterprise-grade technology to deliver innovative eCommerce fulfillment, retail distribution and network capacity programs to Fortune 500 companies. For more information, please visit www.flexe.com.

Daiso leadership team visiting new distribution center in Texas. (PRNewswire)

Discover Daiso! (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Daiso USA