ENA Announces Shola Richards as Emergency Nursing 2023 Keynote

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Motivated by kindness and positivity, Shola Richards will take the stage at Emergency Nursing 2023 as the keynote speaker with a message for emergency nurses focused on improving mental health and well-being, while creating supportive communities that bring out the best in everyone.

On Wednesday, ENA revealed Richards and his "The Courage to go Together" presentation as the headliner to Emergency Nursing 2023's opening session on Sept. 21 at the San Diego Convention Center. The founder and CEO of Go Together Global, Richards is a best-selling author, workplace civility expert, sought-after speaker and a self-professed "kindness extremist."

Recognizing the uniquely difficult times health care professionals have experienced in recent years, Richards promises to share strategies audience members can use to make a significant positive difference in their personal and professional lives, while encouraging those in attendance to lean into kindness to create a psychologically safe work culture.

"Shola's passion for kindness, his authentic storytelling and commitment to ending workplace bullying and incivility make for an inspiring message that everyone at Emergency Nursing 2023 will want to hear," said ENA President Terry Foster, MSN, RN, CEN, CPEN, CCRN, TCRN, FAEN.

Emergency Nursing 2023, ENA's annual education and networking conference, takes place Sept. 21-23 in San Diego. Thousands of emergency nurses from across the United States and around the world will take part in high-quality educational sessions, dynamic peer engagement and the expansive Experience Hall supported by ENA's industry partners.

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With 50,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines and guides emergency health care public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

