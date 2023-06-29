Jowell Global Ltd. Granted Extension to Meet Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

SHANGHAI, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jowell Global Ltd. ("Jowell Global" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: JWEL), one of the leading cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products e-commerce platforms in China, today announced that, on June 27, 2023, the Company received a written notification from the NASDAQ Stock Market Listing Qualifications Staff (the "Staff") indicating that the Company has been granted an additional 180 calendar day period or until December 26, 2023, to regain compliance with the $1.00 minimum closing bid price requirement for continued listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market pursuant to NASDAQ Listing Rule (the "Minimum Bid Price Requirement").

NASDAQ's determination was based on the Company meeting the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other applicable requirements for initial listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market, with the exception of the bid price requirement, and the Company's written notice to NASDAQ of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary. If at any time during this additional time period the closing bid price of the Company's security is at least $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, NASDAQ will provide written confirmation of compliance and this matter will be closed. If compliance cannot be demonstrated by December 26, 2023, Staff will provide written notification that the Company's securities will be delisted. At that time, the Company may appeal the Staff's determination to a Hearings Panel (the "Panel") of NASDAQ.

This notification from Nasdaq has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's ordinary shares, which will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "JWEL". The Company will monitor the closing bid price of its ordinary shares and will consider various options to regain compliance before December 26, 2023.

About Jowell Global Ltd.

Jowell Global Ltd. (the "Company") is one of the leading cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements and household products e-commerce platforms in China. We offer our own brand products to customers and also sell and distribute health and nutritional supplements, cosmetic products and certain household products from other companies on our platform. In addition, we allow third parties to open their own stores on our platform for a service fee based upon sale revenues generated from their online stores and we provide them with our unique and valuable information about market needs, enabling them to better manage their sales effort, as well as an effective platform to promote their brands. The Company also sells its products through authorized retail stores all across China, which operate under the brand names of "Love Home Store" or "LHH Store" and "Juhao Best Choice Store". For more information, please visit http://ir.1juhao.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; financial condition and results of operations; product and service demand and acceptance; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; changes in technology; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

