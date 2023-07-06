JUSTICE LAUNCHES AN ICONIC BACK-TO-SCHOOL FASHION COLLABORATION EXCLUSIVELY AT WALMART FEATURING THE POWERPUFF GIRLS

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Justice, the leading fashion and lifestyle brand for tween girls, has announced an exciting partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to launch an exclusive back-to-school fashion collection celebrating the beloved animated series, Cartoon Network's The Powerpuff Girls. In anticipation of the 25th Anniversary kicking off this fall, this collaboration aims to empower girls and ignite their imagination through a vibrant and trendsetting collection. Available exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com, The Powerpuff Girls x Justice collaboration is set to be a game-changer in empowering girls to embrace their uniqueness and limitless potential.

Ignited by the values of confidence, sisterhood, empowerment, and self-respect, The Powerpuff Girls x Justice collab continues to redefine the fashion landscape. This extraordinary collection channels the excitement of motor racing and unleashes turquoise, pink, and daring checkerboard patterns. It is the ultimate back-to-school wardrobe for tweens, equipping them with the confidence to conquer any challenge. Prepare for vibrant mix-and-match outfits that encompass everything from printed denim that demands attention to a show-stopping, one-of-a-kind varsity jacket. Not to mention a 90's inspired 2-piece dress, cozy fleece sets tees that make a statement, backpacks that exude style, and super soft pajamas perfect for relaxing after a long day at school. This collaboration encourages tweens to embrace their individuality and unleash their true power.

At its core, the collection embodies the spirit of The Powerpuff Girls, a trio of super-powered sisters who save the world before bedtime. In line with The Powerpuff Girls' values, Justice believes in unity, friendship, and embracing one's unique abilities. By joining forces, Justice and The Powerpuff Girls aim to instill a sense of confidence and creativity in every young girl who wears their clothing.

"We are thrilled to unveil The Powerpuff Girls x Justice collection, allowing girls to head back to school in style," said Kat DePizzo, President of Justice Design Lab. "This collaboration embodies strength, positivity, and an unstoppable spirit. The Powerpuff Girls have been an inspiration to millions of girls worldwide, and through this collection, we hope to empower young girls with confidence and creativity."

The Powerpuff Girls x Justice collab will be exclusively available at Walmart stores nationwide and online at www.walmart.com/justicegirls. Join us as we celebrate girl power and embrace the strength, positivity, and unstoppable spirit that resides within every young girl.

About Justice

Justice, owned and managed by Bluestar Alliance, is the premier tween girls' brand, building exciting and powerful connections through fashion and fun. We create apparel and lifestyle products that celebrate every girl's unique sense of self. From must-have trends to pop-culture, the Justice brand is all about inspiring and empowering every girl, every day. Your girl is the heart of Justice. Additional information about Bluestar Alliance can be found by visiting the corporate website, www.bluestaralliance.com .

About The Powerpuff Girls

The Powerpuff Girls is a renowned Cartoon Network series that follows the adventures of Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup, three super-powered sisters who use their unique abilities to protect their city from various villains. The show has inspired millions of girls worldwide, encouraging them to be strong, confident, and courageous.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands, Franchises, and Experiences, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

