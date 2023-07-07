St. Thomas University Leads Recording of World Youth Day English Theme Music Video

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Thomas University (STU) students and young adults representing the Archdiocese of Miami were selected to participate as the main cast in the official music video for World Youth Day (WYD) Lisbon 2023. The song, "Feel the Rush in the Air!", was recently recorded on the STU campus, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

St. Thomas University students participated in the official music video for World Youth Day Lisbon 2023.

The project for the new WYD English-language Theme Song was entrusted by the WYD Organizing Committee to the US Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB). The USCCB commissioned STU Campus Ministry Director, Iván Díaz, to lead the production. The song was translated by João Paulo Va, Tom Booth, Iván Díaz, and Thomas Muglia. The WYD Lisbon English Theme Song was produced by Josh Blakesley, featuring OCP Artists PJ Anderson, Dana Catherine, Iván Díaz, and Mary Kate Westrich. The video has been released just in time for the final preparations for WYD and can be watched here:

The music video was produced by Jay Ramirez and recorded at STU over two days. The STU Office of Campus Ministry led the casting and more than 30 young people participated in the video. The video script was inspired by the theme chosen by Pope Francis, "Mary arose and went with haste" (Lk 1:39). The video showcases the Archdiocese of Miami WYD Cross, which includes the logos of all World Youth Days, and was blessed by Archbishop Thomas Wenski at STU.

Father Rafael Capó, STU Vice President for Mission and Ministry, who appears in the video, shared STU's excitement about the project: "St. Thomas University is excited to have been part of this international project that reflects the spirit that will inspire young people from all over the world to witness to the joy of the Gospel in Lisbon. Our own STU delegation to Portugal cannot wait to serve as leaders during WYD and to come back as missionary disciples in Miami and beyond."

Paul Jarzembowski, USCCB Associate Director of Laity, Marriage, Family Life and Youth invited Iván Díaz to lead the project of translating and producing the new audio and music video in preparation for World Youth Day 2023. Lisbon, Portugal, is the city chosen by Pope Francis for the next international edition of World Youth Day, which will take place between August 1 and 6, 2023. The international editions of WYD are a religious and cultural event that brings together hundreds of thousands of young people from all over the world for about a week.

Iván Díaz, STU Director of Campus Ministry, shared his joy and excitement for leading the project: "I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to lead this international production because WYD is the biggest gathering for young Catholics. I had the blessing to work with awesome producers, artists, musicians, actors, and talented students from STU, and I hope this dynamic version will ignite the spiritual fire of young people to follow Christ."

The project of the WYD Lisbon English Theme Song is a collective effort of the Fundação JMJ Lisboa 2023, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), Oregon Catholic Press (OCP), and St. Thomas University.

St. Thomas University (STU) is a private, non-profit Catholic Higher Education institution committed to the academic and professional success of its students who become ethical leaders in our global community. Rich with cultural and international diversity, STU is the only Catholic archdiocesan-sponsored university in Florida. Located on a beautiful Miami Gardens campus, the university's College of Health Sciences & Technology, Benjamin L. Crump College of Law, Gus Machado College of Business, Biscayne College and its School of Theology and Ministry, offer more than 60 undergraduate and graduate degree programs, and post-graduate certificate programs, on-ground and online.

In 2020, STU launched its Limitless five-year strategic plan, based on the pillars of limitless Devotion, limitless Opportunities, and limitless Results. The plan, conceived to provide students with a magical collegiate experience, incorporates mentoring faculty, character formation activities outside the classroom, and required real-world experience before graduation, all in the context of its Catholic mission and identity.

For further inquiries, please email the STU Vice President for Mission and Ministry Fr. Rafael Capó at rcapo@stu.edu , or the Vice President for Marketing & Communications Carlos de Yarza at cdeyarza@stu.edu.

Contact: Carlos de Yarza | St. Thomas University | cdeyarza@stu.edu | 305.474.6949

Father Rafael Capó | St. Thomas University | rcapo@stu.edu | 305.474.6981

WYD Video Participants at St. Thomas University (PRNewswire)

St. Thomas University Miami Gardens, FL 800.367.9010 l stu.edu (PRNewsfoto/St. Thomas University) (PRNewswire)

