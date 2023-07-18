Cambium Networks Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2023 Reporting Date

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks Corporation ("Cambium Networks") (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading provider of wireless networking infrastructure solutions, today announced that it plans to report financial results for the second quarter 2023 ended June 30, 2023, on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.

Conference Call and Webcast

Cambium Networks will host a live webcast and conference call to discuss its financial results and Q&A at 4:30 p.m. ET, on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. On the call will be Atul Bhatnagar, president and CEO, and Andrew Bronstein, CFO. The call will be moderated by Peter Schuman, VP of investor & industry analyst relations.

To join the financial results live webcast and view additional materials which will be posted to the investor website, listeners should access the investor page of Cambium Networks website https://investors.cambiumnetworks.com/. Following the live webcast, a replay will be available in the event archives at the same web address for a period of one year.

To access the live conference call by phone, listeners should register in advance at https://register.vevent.com/register/BIba7cb7ea94fa45bbb6d50fbc12d1e8e2. Upon registration, telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number and a unique passcode.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks enables service providers, enterprises, industrial organizations, and governments to deliver exceptional digital experiences, and device connectivity, with compelling economics. Our ONE Network platform simplifies management of Cambium Networks wired and wireless broadband and network edge technologies. Our customers can focus more resources on managing their business rather than the network. We deliver connectivity that just works.

