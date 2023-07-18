Hubbell's Aclara celebrates milestone with Austin Water

End-to-end deployment of advanced metering infrastructure solution secures 100% read accuracy

ST. LOUIS, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Austin Water recently celebrated the halfway mark in its landmark implementation of the Aclara advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) solution to over 1 million people across the Austin, Texas, metropolitan area. Aclara, part of Hubbell Incorporated, supplies smart infrastructure solutions (SIS) to electric, gas, and water utilities worldwide.

Aclara finished deploying its AMI solution to about 140,000 of the planned meter installations that are part of the end-to-end AMI program, dubbed My ATX Water. The program includes meters and an AMI network, installation services, network-managed services, and software.

To date, the program has achieved 100% accuracy in its reading of water meters, which is a difficult accomplishment in the industry.

"Austin Water contracted with Aclara to deliver advanced water metering technology to our community," said Randi Jenkins, Assistant Director of Customer Experience at Austin Water. "The system provides multiple pathways to read each meter, meaning no meter is ever skipped."

"The integrity of the data provided through the Aclara system ensures not only that our billing is accurate but helps individuals save water by identifying leaks in their homes, helping them budget water use, and providing tips on saving water and money," she added.

Austin recently celebrated the milestone with a family-friendly community event featuring free pancakes, ice cream, and activities for kids.

The new AMI network covers three counties in the greater Austin area and will comprise approximately 265,000 residential and commercial meters equipped with Aclara meter transmission units.

Austin Water's My ATX Water infrastructure is a network-as-a-service (NaaS) solution built on the Aclara RF™ network technology, which provides redundant, reliable, and high-performance two-way communications between data collectors and meters. Aclara also provides the utility with its software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution. AclaraONE® to manage data for the utility.

Aclara's Smart Grid Solutions field services team is installing the network using the ProField® enterprise planning, workforce, and asset management software to execute the deployment.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated is a leading manufacturer of utility and electrical solutions enabling customers to operate critical infrastructure safely, reliably, and efficiently. With 2022 revenues of $4.9 billion, Hubbell solutions energize and electrify communities in front of and behind the meter. The company operates in two segments, Hubbell Utility Solutions (HUS) and Hubbell Electrical Solutions (HES).

HUS provides the critical solutions and components that enable utilities to reliably transmit and distribute electricity, water, and gas, as well as communications and control technologies to advance the function and value of their network.

About Aclara

As part of the Hubbell Utilities Solutions segment, Aclara is a world-class supplier of smart infrastructure solutions (SIS) and services to more than 1,000 water, gas, and electric utilities globally. Aclara SIS offerings include smart meters and other field devices, advanced metering infrastructure, and software and services that enable utilities to predict and respond to conditions, leverage their distribution networks effectively, and engage with their customers. Visit us at Aclara.com or follow us LinkedIn.

