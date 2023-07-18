ONLYFANS ANNOUNCES KEILY BLAIR AS NEW CEO

Company also welcomes new additions to its executive team

LONDON, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OnlyFans has announced today that Keily Blair will succeed Amrapali (Ami) Gan as CEO.

Keily Blair (PRNewswire)

Ami Gan led the digital media platform until the end of June 2023, steering the company through a strong growth period which saw the platform increase its global user base to over 220 million fans and over 3 million creators and reach the milestone of $10 billion paid to creators. She has stepped down to pursue new endeavors.

"Ami led OnlyFans through a significant period of growth and we are extremely grateful for all her hard work," Lee Taylor, Chief Financial Officer and Director of OnlyFans, said.

Announcing Keily Blair's appointment and the additions to the executive team, Lee Taylor added: "I am pleased to announce Keily Blair's appointment as CEO, and to welcome Sue Beeby and Matt Reeder to our executive team. Over the past 18 months, Keily has played a pivotal role in shaping the strategic direction of OnlyFans and driving it towards our goal of becoming the safest social media platform. Her connection with our creator community, and her vision for the future of the platform, will ensure that we continue to disrupt and innovate the monetisation potential of the creator economy, as well as continue to appeal to creators and fans around the world."

Blair, an award winning lawyer and experienced business leader, steps up from her role as Chief Strategy and Operations Officer of OnlyFans. As CSOO, Blair led OnlyFans' trust and safety operations and was responsible for formulating, driving and communicating OnlyFans' strategic initiatives and future goals to users, commercial partners, and other key stakeholders.

In addition to Blair's appointment, the company has announced two further appointments to its C-Suite. Matt Reeder, the company's Deputy General Counsel, will replace Blair as Chief Operations Officer and Sue Beeby, OnlyFans' VP of Communications, will become the company's Chief Communications Officer.

Matt Reeder joined OnlyFans from a leading global law firm after serving in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he gained leadership experience in a combat zone, served on the staff of a U.S. Senator and defended the Department of the Navy in federal court. With a background in the creative arts, his unique skill set makes him especially suited to his new role.

Sue Beeby has over twenty years' experience in communications, advising a range of multinational companies. She also spent 10 years working in frontline politics and was a special adviser in the UK Government to the Chancellor of the Exchequer.

Commenting on the leadership changes, CEO Keily Blair said:

"I am delighted to be taking on the role of CEO at such an exciting time for the company. OnlyFans only succeeds when creators succeed. It is our mission to make OnlyFans the platform of choice for a diverse range of creators and fans across the world. I will continue to put our creators at the heart of every business decision and will provide them with an inclusive, safe, and innovative platform to connect with their fans and monetise their content."

"It is a pleasure to welcome both Sue Beeby and Matt Reeder to our executive team. They are experts in their respective fields and their experience will further bolster our leadership team. I also wish Ami all the best with her future endeavors."

OnlyFans logo (PRNewsfoto/OnlyFans) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OnlyFans