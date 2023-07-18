Scientific Games Expands Lottery Game Licensing Agreement for Iconic Warner Bros. Entertainment Brands

Company Will Exclusively Offer Highly Anticipated GAME OF THRONES Digital and Retail Lottery Games

ATLANTA, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games announces an exclusive new, multi-year agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment to bring the premier global entertainment and media company's iconic brands to digital and retail lottery games. The expanded partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment features limited worldwide rights on iconic motion picture and television brands including CADDYSHACK, ELF, FRIENDS, NATIONAL LAMPOON'S VACATION, THE WIZARD OF OZ and WILLY WONKA & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY.

The global lottery company also announced this week the long-awaited addition of the epic GAME OF THRONES brand, now available for the first time in retail and digital lottery games.

In fiscal year 2022, licensed branded games created by Scientific Games for U.S. lotteries represented USD $2.7 billion in retail sales. Renowned for science-based products and solutions that drive maximum proceeds for lottery beneficiary programs, the company applies advanced consumer research techniques to assess a brand by Power Index, which is a measure of the intensity of 'liking' that a brand possesses.

Kyle Rogers, Vice President of North American Instant Products for Scientific Games, said, "We are thrilled to offer digital and retail games for these legendary Warner Bros. Discovery movie and TV brands, highlighted by the exciting recent announcement of GAME OF THRONES. We've enjoyed a highly successful partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment over the years and continue to expand that great partnership. These are some of the most widely popular brands across television, film and streaming available to lottery players worldwide today."

Scientific Games began its relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment in 2009, launching the company's first licensed branded THE WIZARD OF OZ for the Kansas Lottery. To date, 16 lotteries worldwide have launched THE WIZARD OF OZ games, including instant scratch, FastPlay and digital.

In recent years, the WILLY WONKA GOLDEN TICKET instant scratch game topped $1 billion in retail sales and generated approximately $300 million in returns to the 18 participating states' general funds and beneficiary programs such as education, elderly care and the environment. The first WILLY WONKA GOLDEN TICKET linked instant game with an up to $1 billion prize opportunity offered the largest prize in U.S. history. Scientific Games pioneered Linked Games winners' events in 2007 and has since produced more than 30 major events for the lottery industry.

The company offers the largest portfolio of licensed brands in the lottery industry with more than 100 properties for digital and retail games. The Warner Bros. Discovery properties are some of the most popular brands to enhance lottery games worldwide.

Scientific Games provides retail and digital games, technologies, analytics and services to 130 lotteries in 50 countries, including nearly every North American lottery. The company is the largest instant scratch game provider in the world, and a leading global provider of iLottery solutions, digital lottery games, mobile apps, player loyalty programs and customer relationship management programs.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games is a leading provider of lottery products, technology and services to government-sponsored lottery programs globally. From cutting-edge backend systems to exciting entertainment experiences and trailblazing retail and digital solutions, we elevate play every day. We push game designs to the next level and are pioneers in instant games, data analytics and iLottery. Built on a foundation of trusted partnerships, Scientific Games combines relentless innovation, performance, and unwavering security to responsibly propel the industry forward. For more information, visit scientificgames.com.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment (WBDGTE), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands, Franchises, and Experiences, is a worldwide leader in the creation, development, and licensing of location-based entertainment, live events, exhibits, and theme park experiences based on the biggest franchises, stories and characters from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network and more. WBDGTE is home to the groundbreaking locations of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal theme parks around the world, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, The WB Abu Dhabi, The FRIENDS Experience, The Game of Thrones Studio Tour and countless other experiences inspired by the Wizarding World, DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo, Game of Thrones, FRIENDS and more. With best-in-class partners, WBDGTE allows fans around the world to physically immerse themselves inside their favorite brands and franchises.

