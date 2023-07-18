SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates WMC, SGTX, AJX, IMNM

NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE: WMC)'s merger with Terra Property Trust, Inc. If you are a Western Asset shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGTX)'s sale to Eli Lilly and Company. Under the terms of the agreement, Eli Lilly would acquire all outstanding shares of Sigilon for $14.92 per share in cash payable at closing, plus one non-tradeable contingent value right per share that entitles the holder to receive up to an additional $111.64 per share in cash. If you are a Sigilon shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE: AJX)'s sale to Ellington Financial Inc. Pursuant to the merger agreement, each share of Great Ajax common stock will be converted into 0.5308 shares of Ellington Financial common stock. Upon the closing of the transaction, Great Ajax stockholders are expected to own approximately 16% of the combined company's stock. If you are a Great Ajax shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMNM)'s merger with Morphimmune. If you are an Immunome shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

