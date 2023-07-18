THINK PINK: "BARBIE" MOVIE TO TAKE OVER LAS VEGAS' CIRCA RESORT & CASINO, JULY 18-23

Downtown Las Vegas Casino-Resort to Become "Barbie" Movie's Official Vegas Hotspot, Including Illuminated Pink Hotel Tower, Pool Transformation, Specialty Cocktails and More

LAS VEGAS, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Barbie" takes Las Vegas! In honor of the theatrical release of "Barbie" on July 21, Circa Resort & Casino in Las Vegas will transform into the Mattel icon's "Dream Hotel" from July 18-23. The downtown Las Vegas adults-only casino-resort will become the official place to live it up "Barbie" style in Las Vegas. Circa's 438-foot hotel tower will be turned pink; its year-round pool amphitheater, Stadium Swim, will pay homage to vibrant Barbie Land, the place where Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) live in the film; and guests can enjoy a bevy of "Barbie"-inspired cocktails throughout the resort.

Barbie Movie to Take Over Las Vegas' Circa Resort & Casino July 18-23, 2023 (PRNewswire)

Click here for photos

Click here for b-roll

Credit: Black Raven Films

"'Barbie' fever is sweeping the nation, and we knew we had to do something fun to honor one of the biggest icons of the last 60+ years," said Derek Stevens, CEO of Circa Resort & Casino. "We are thrilled Warner Bros. Pictures has welcomed Circa to be a part of Barbie's story as she hits the big screen this summer."

Circa's "Barbie" takeover will include the following activations:

Paint the Town Pink: The tallest building north of the Las Vegas Strip at 60 stories high, Circa's hotel tower will be illuminated in pink nightly to honor the world-famous doll's signature color.

Splish Splash at Stadium Swim: Barbies and Kens alike can splash it up at Stadium Swim, where its six pools will glow with pink lighting and have B-shaped inflatables. Stadium Swim's cabanas and daybeds will be decked out in pink, and pool goers can wrap themselves in pink towels while Stadium Swim's 143-foot screen plays the "Barbie" film trailer.

Be a Barbie for a Day: Pose like a doll with several on-site photo opportunities at Stadium Swim, including life-size "Barbie"-inspired boxes, complimentary sunglasses, fun props and other Insta-worthy pop-ups.

Poppin' Bottles: No Las Vegas pool is complete without a bottle service. Stadium Swim will turn the heat up with a special "Barbie"-themed bottle service presentation, complete with a pink Zamboni.

Cheers to the Premiere! All of Circa's on-property bars will serve up pink specialty cocktails, including the following:

Party with Pink Whitney: On Friday, July 21 , Pink Whitney will host a special activation at Stadium Swim, complete with drink specials and models inspired by the "Barbie" movie's featured iconic looks.

Located on the fifth floor of Circa, Stadium Swim is open from 8 a.m. – 11 p.m. daily. Admission is free to guests of Circa, as well as sister properties the D Las Vegas and Golden Gate Hotel & Casino. General admission starts at $20. Circa is only open to guests ages 21+ with valid ID.

About "Barbie"

To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken.

"Barbie" will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and released in theaters only nationwide on July 21, 2023 and beginning internationally on July 19, 2023.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents a Heyday Films Production, a LuckyChap Entertainment Production, an NB/GG Pictures Production, a Mattel Production, "Barbie." For more information, visit barbie-themovie.com

About Circa Resort & Casino

Get ready for the time of your life at Circa Resort & Casino, an adults-only casino-resort concept in the heart of downtown Las Vegas. The AAA Four Diamond Circa pays homage to Vegas' Golden Era through vintage design, old-school hospitality and nods to the city's history while introducing high-tech advancements and innovative amenities. The resort features upscale rooms and suites; the world's largest sportsbook; Stadium Swim, a year-round pool aqua theater; a two-story casino; Garage Mahal, a high-tech transportation hub; the luxe Legacy Club rooftop lounge; an expansive local art collection; 35,000 sq. ft of meetings and conventions space and more. Guests can indulge at original restaurant concepts including premium steaks and seafood at Barry's Downtown Prime from Chef Barry S. Dakake and Make It Happen Hospitality; Pan-Asian fare at 8 East from Chef Dan Coughlin; deli classics at Saginaw's Delicatessen from restaurateur Paul Saginaw; authentic Carolina barbecue at Project BBQ; and all-star menus at Victory Burger & Wings Co. from the founding family of American Coney Island. Visit circalasvegas.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @circalasvegas to stay up to date.

Circa Resort Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Circa Resort & Casino